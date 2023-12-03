Bendigo Advertiser
Sunday, 3 December 2023
Bendigo bowls: Moama notches up fifth straight win

By Nathan Spicer
Updated December 3 2023 - 3:26pm, first published 1:30pm
Alex Marshall's rink celebrates a job well done while playing Flat on Saturday. Picture by Luke West
Alex Marshall's rink celebrates a job well done while playing Flat on Saturday. Picture by Luke West

A fast-starting Moama has stretched its winning streak to five games after overcoming Kangaroo Flat in round seven of Bendigo Premier League bowls.

NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

