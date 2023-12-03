Bendigo bowls: Moama notches up fifth straight win

A fast-starting Moama has stretched its winning streak to five games after overcoming Kangaroo Flat in round seven of Bendigo Premier League bowls.
While they relinquished second spot on the ladder courtesy of South Bendigo claiming all 18 points versus Inglewood, the Steamers have hit their straps after losing their first two games of the campaign.
The 91-72 win at Flat was more comprehensive than the scores suggest, with the Steamers opening up a 35-shot lead at one stage.
Steamers skipper Kevin Anderson said the strong opening was the most pleasing aspect of the victory.
"We got off to a good start, which is what we've been focusing on as we've been slow out of the blocks at times this season,"
"We played pretty good across the board, so it was a great win against a quality team on their home green."
Anderson's battle with Malcolm McLean ebbed and flowed before the Steamers skipper pulled away late to win 25-16.
But it was youngster Cameron Keenan who blew the contests margin open, securing a 23-10 victory over Barry Anset.
"We got off to a good start on our rink but then had a five-end nap," Anderson said.
"That kicked us into gear, and we pulled away towards the back end.
"But Cameron's rink led the way for us as a team.
"For someone so young, he's got such a mature head on his shoulders, and he is playing really well at the moment."
Alex Marshall stays undefeated after beating Gregory Podesta 26-21, while Flat's best skipper, Bradley Marron, ensured his side took a couple of points from the battle, accounting for Travis Kelly 25-17.
Bendigo East recorded its first win since round three in a tight battle over Eaglehawk.
A loss would have meant curtains for the Magpies season, but the 2022-23 runners-up found their range to win three of the four rinks.
After an upset win over Square last round, the Hawks came crashing back to earth to now sit second-last on the ladder, 29 points behind Flat in fourth.
Kym Schumacher has been the Hawks form skipper this season and was the only successful one on Saturday, triumphing 25-16 over James McGillivray.
Elsewhere, Tony Ellis came close against Marc Smith but fell 16-14.
The difference was made in the contests between Paul Vlaeminck and Lachlan Bowland (28-18) and Darren Burgess and Simon Carter (25-19).
South Bendigo did what they needed to against bottom of the ladder Inglewood.
The comfortable 100-70 victory that saw the Diggers take all 18 points allowed them to retake second spot from Moama.
The Diggers claimed all four rinks, with the contest between Daryl Rowley and the Woodies Geoffrey Wilson the closest of the afternoon, finishing 19-18.
Liam Crapper has been in tremendous form this season for the Diggers.
He won comfortably on Saturday 27-14 over Lindsay Kelly, which means he has prevailed in six of his seven games in 2023-24.
Golden Square gave the undefeated Bendigo a scare but ultimately fell short 78-68.
The inconsistent Square would likely be pleased to have stayed with the premiership favourites for most of the afternoon, but their second loss in a row has them 19 points behind Flat.
Travis Berry managed to hand Ian Ross only his second defeat of the season, beating him 22-18.
That was Square's only rink success, though, but they did remain close on two others.
Brayden Byrne defeated Dale Jackson 16-14, and Tim Arnold won over Andrew Brown 20-18.
With those three rinks combined for points, the game was won for the Royals by their coach, Luke Hoskin, who triumphed 24-14 versus Tom Lester.
The Royals are now 7-0 but face their toughest test yet next Saturday away to Moama.
RESULTS:
PREMIER LEAGUE:
Kangaroo Flat 72 It Moama 91
Gregory Podesta 21 It Alex Marshall 26, Malcolm McLean 16 It Kevin Anderson 25, Barry Anset 10 It Cameron Keenan 23, Bradley Marron 25 def Travis Kelly 17
Eaglehawk 76 It Bendigo East 85
Tony Ellis 14 It Marc Smith 16, Lachlan Bowland 18 It Paul Vlaeminck 28, Kym Schumacher 25 def James McGillivray 16
Inglewood 70 It South Bendigo 100
Craig Kelly 21 It Brad Holland 30, Ian Chamberlain 17 It Garri Conforti 24, Geoffrey Wilson 18 It Daryl Rowley 19, Lindsay Kelly 14 It Liam Crapper 27
Bendigo 78 def Golden Square 68
Luke Hoskin 24 def Thomas Lester 68, Ian Ross 18 It Travis Berry 22, Brayden Byrne 16 def Dale Jackson 14, Tim Arnold 20 def Andrew Brown 18
DIVISION 1:
North Bendigo 77 def Kangaroo Flat 67, Bendigo East 68 def Eaglehawk 59, White Hills 65 It Marong 82, Strathfieldsaye 77 def Castlemaine 56
DIVISION 2:
Kangaroo Flat 71 It Harcourt 92, Strathfieldsaye 70 It Bendigo East 82, Marong 77 It South Bendigo 81, Bendigo 67 It Golden Square 85
DIVISION 3:
Heathcote 84 def Kangaroo Flat 59, Serpentine 104 def Eaglehawk 70, South Bendigo 99 def Castlemaine 50, Golden Square 83 def Bendigo 66
DIVISION 4:
Bendigo East 62 It Bendigo 78, Harcourt 61 It Calivil 94, Woodbury 76 It White Hills 82, Dingee 89 def Marong 73
DIVISION 5:
Campbell's Creek 79 It North Bendigo 80, Kangaroo Flat 92 def Strathfieldsaye 65, South Bendigo 106 def Woodbury 50, White Hills 79 It Bridgewater 89
DIVISION 6:
Bendigo East 48 It Heathcote 72, Eaglehawk 63 def Kangaroo Flat 59, Marong 68 def Golden Square 34, Castlemaine FF Inglewood
DIVISION 7:
Bendigo East FF Strathfieldsaye Maroon, Harcourt Gold 19 It Kangaroo Flat 53, South Bendigo 30 It Strathfieldsaye Blue 42, Golden Square 49 def Bridgewater 37, Campbell's Creek 65 def Harcourt Blue 16
