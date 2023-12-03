Jackson powers to victory in wheelrace at Tom Flood Sports Centre

VICTORY by Adam Jackson in the Moronis Bikes Wheelrace (2000m) was among the highs of Thursday night's Bendigo and District Cycling Club track racing.
After starting from a mark of 70 metres, Jackson was among a hard-working bunch which conceded a start of more than 180m to the limit riders on the Tom Flood Sports Centre track in Barnard Street.
In the sprint to the finish it was Jackson who took honours ahead of Bryce Nicholls (90m), who had already won two of the feature wheelraces this season.
The consistent Haylee Jack put in another great ride in the Moronis Bikes colours to be third from the 190m mark.
Next best were Tom Nicholson (100m) and Josh Clarke (80m).
First up of the senior wheelraces was the DCK Real Estate-backed Crystal Classic for women.
Winner of the 1000m contest was Amber Kelly from the in-form Hope Harnetty, Haylee Jack, Maddie Douglas and Hayley Clarke.
The sprinting prowess of Jade Maddern was to the fore as he won the A-grade 10-lap scratch from Zaren Fong-Sutton and Bryce Nicholls.
Later in the night it was Nicholls who took out the A-grade motor pace of 12 laps from Fong-Sutton and Clarke as Haylee Jack put in another strong effort to be fourth.
In B-grade, Jack Ketterer was too strong in the eight-lap scratch, while it was Jacob Larson and Jack Ketterer and Hope Harnetty who went one, two, three in the eight-lap motorpace.
Multiple winners in the juniors were Arie Riley and the talented Sebastian Freer, who took out the 15-17 years A-grade scratch races of seven and eight laps.
Poppy Ford motored to the line to claim the 11-13 wheelrace (1000m), and Corey Larson won the 15-17 wheelrace of 1200m.
Charlie Anstee, Amber Kelly, Massimo Gill and Ethan Harnetty also marked wins.
Next Thursday's racing at the Tom Flood Sports Centre starts with juniors at 6.30pm.
Feature events on the senior program from 7.30pm include the DCK Real Estate Crystal Classic women's wheelrace, and the Profound Civil Contractors Wheelrace (2000m).
It's free entry for spectators.
