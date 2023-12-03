Bendigo Advertiser
Sunday, 3 December 2023
Jackson powers to victory in wheelrace at Tom Flood Sports Centre

By Nathan Dole
December 3 2023 - 11:22am
Adam Jackson edges out Bryce Nicholls in the sprint to decide the Moronis Bikes Wheelrace (2000m) on Thursday. Picture by Richard Bailey
VICTORY by Adam Jackson in the Moronis Bikes Wheelrace (2000m) was among the highs of Thursday night's Bendigo and District Cycling Club track racing.

