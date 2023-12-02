BDCA: Maiden ton for Goers' Ryan; Purcell strikes again for Suns

BENDIGO'S Xavier Ryan has become the fourth player this season to score his maiden BDCA first XI century on a day when ball dominated bat on Saturday.
Following some wet weather during the week and overcast conditions on Saturday, four of the five teams that won the toss elected to bowl on the opening day of round five.
The only exception was White Hills, which is now staring at an outright loss against Strathdale-Maristians.
Across the five first XI games 57 wickets fell for 721 runs - an average of just 12.6 runs per wicket.
The only team to thrive with the bat was Bendigo against Huntly North at Strauch Reserve.
While wickets tumbled across the rest of the competition, the Goers batted out their 85 overs for a score of 6-272.
The innings was held together superbly by opening batsman Xavier Ryan, who showed tremendous application in spending 266 balls at the crease for his 122.
And Ryan just fell short of completing the rare feat of carrying his bat through the innings after being dismissed on the third ball of the second-last over of the day.
Ryan's maiden century came in his 102nd career first XI innings for the Goers, surpassing his previous highest score of 72.
Ryan joins Strathdale-Maristians' James Barri, Bendigo United's Riley Treloar and Kangaroo Flat's Daniel Barber as players who have scored their maiden first XI BDCA centuries across the first nine weeks of the competition this season
Bendigo captain James Ryan was doubly proud of Ryan - both as his skipper and his cousin.
"Personally, I'm very proud of him given the family relation," Ryan said.
"But as a group we all felt that this (scoring a century) would be inevitable given the dedication he has had to his training and he batted really well today."
After the rain that had fallen during the week it was a slow outfield at Strauch Reserve, with the Goers only able to find the boundary 17 times from their 85 overs. Of those 17 boundaries, eight were struck by Xavier Ryan.
"I thought the wicket played quite well, but it was a very slow outfield," James Ryan said.
"I'd say the score of 270 probably doesn't reflect the way we batted overall; it was probably more of a score around 320-330 because of the outfield."
While it was Xavier Ryan who provided the backbone of the innings, the Goers also got half-centuries from both James Ryan (55) and Kyle Humphrys (52).
I'd say the score of 270 probably doesn't reflect the way we batted overall; it was probably more of a score around 320-330 because of the outfield.- James Ryan - Bendigo captain
Nine of the 11 Huntly North players bowled, included skipper Ryan Grundy (0-0), who sent down a rare over.
The ninth of the bowlers used - Judd Gilchrist - proved to be the most successful as he picked up 3-69 off his 15 overs.
Among his three dismissals were that of Xavier Ryan, whose marathon stay at the crease ended in the shadows of stumps when he was caught by Shane Gilchrist.
Judd Gilchrist also removed the two half-century-makers for the Goers in James Ryan and Humphrys.
Just after 4pm on Saturday White Hills was beginning its second innings after being routed and then put to the sword with the bat by Strathdale-Maristians at Bell Oval.
On a day when winning the toss and bowling was the norm, the Demons bucked the trend by opting to bat first, but the move went pearshaped.
With teenager Tom Purcell bagging six wickets, the Suns routed the Demons for just 79 in 27.5 overs.
After the Suns' opening pair of Sam Johnston (2-25) and Jack Pysing (2-35) shared the first four wickets between them, Purcell then ripped through the rest of the Demons' line-up.
White Hills was 4-45 when 19-year-old Purcell was introduced into the attack in the 13th over.
He took two wickets with his first four deliveries when he removed Michael Nalesniyk (1) and Demons' captain Brayden Stepien (35) and then proceeded to take four more for a final haul of 6-17 off 7.5 overs.
"It started with Jack Pysing and Sam Johnston getting us off to a really good start," Suns' captain Cameron Taylor said.
"Pyso has been bowling really well without getting the rewards, but he got those couple of early ones for us (White Hills opener Nick Wallace and Ben Irvine) and then Tommy kept it going for us.
"He has got some real X-factor for us at the moment and we're enjoying every minute of it... he's doing a great job."
It's the second time this season Purcell has run through an opposition batting line-up with a bag of wickets.
In round one Purcell took 5-11 off six overs, including a hat-trick, against Golden Square at Wade Street.
After getting an early life on three when dropped by Taylor at first slip off Johnston Stepien's 35 was the Demons' top score, with Rhys Irwin (16) the only other player to reach double figures.
Having decimated the Demons with the ball Strathdale-Maristians then wasted little time in surpassing its target and declaring.
The Suns spent just 12 overs at the crease in scoring 1-83, which featured a 33-ball 51 n.o. from opener Daniel Clohesy.
Clohesy had started the 12th over on 29, but in what proved to be the final over of the innings hit spinner Nalesnyik (0-32) for four sixes to not only bring up his 50, but also lift the Suns past the Demons.
"The hardest part of trying to win a game outright is to take the 20 wickets and we just wanted to give ourselves maximum time to do that," said Taylor, who made 26.
"We had a bit of a look early to see if they were getting the ball to move around as much as Tom, Sam and Jack were and once we felt comfortable we tried to knock the runs off as quick as we could and Chlos did an awesome job of that."
Following the Suns' declaration just after 4pm the Demons were back at the crease for their second innings with 39 overs to face before stumps.
The Demons closed the day out at 4-84, with Caleb Barras (14 n.o.) and Nalesnyik (0 n.o.) the batsmen at the crease.
On a day where the Demons lost a combined 14 wickets for just just 163 runs, Barras dug in during his second innings having already faced 90 balls.
After his six-for in the first innings Purcell (1-15) has one wicket in the second innings already having removed Stepien (41), who was caught by wicket-keeper Matt Wilkinson - one of his four catches for the day.
As for losing the toss at the start of the day, Taylor was more than content to leave the decision of what to do first in the hands of his Demons' counterpart Stepien.
"I think it's fair to say I was willing the coin to go the other way at the toss because I probably did want to bowl, but knew we probably should bat if we won it, so I was more than happy to lose it," Taylor said.
Kangaroo Flat's Brent Hamblin marked his 200th first XI game for the Roos with a five-wicket haul against Sandhurst at Dower Park.
Following a lean start to the season with the ball Hamblin was the catalyst for the Roos knocking the Dragons over for 121.
Hamblin took the first three wickets of the day on his way to figures of 5-34 from nine overs - the 10th five-wicket haul of his career for the Roos that had originally started as a back-up wicket-keeper.
The Dragons were one stage 8-62 in the 23rd over before the last two wickets added 59 runs.
Not for the first time this season it was Zac Sims who led the rearguard action for the Dragons, with the No.9 scoring 53 from 64 balls.
Sims partnered with Liam Bowe (13) and Ben Evans (4 n.o.) to add the crucial 59 runs for the last two wickets.
Back in round two Sims scored 51 and put on 79 for the last wicket with Ben Evans against Strathfieldsaye in a game the Dragons went from 9-131 to posting a winning score of 210.
Hamblin was impactful from the outset in his milestone game, taking his first wicket on the third ball of the day when he had Sandhurst opener Ben Leed (0) caught by Matt Dwyer.
In his next over he had Tom Starr (3) caught by wicket-keeper Campbell Smith - the first of his four catches for the day - to have 2-7 after nine deliveries.
The Roos bowled the Dragons out in the 38th over - the fourth time this season they have dismissed their opposition on the first day.
However, the Dragons hit back hard with the ball as the Roos went to stumps at 5-60.
Sims backed up his crucial innings with the bat by striking early with the ball.
Sims took the first three wickets to fall - Adam Burns (0), Jake Klemm and Chris Barber (18) - finishing his spell with 3-7 from six overs.
With Dylan Klemm (1) and Dwyer (8) also both out it was brothers Campbell Smith (23 n.o.) and 15-year-old Clayton Smith (9 n.o.) on debut who closed the day out for the Roos who will begin day two with 62 runs needed for victory with five wickets in hand.
For the second game in a row Eaglehawk's bowlers have put the Hawks in a position to win their first match - now it's up to the batsmen to deliver.
In a game where both sides are 0-4, Eaglehawk bowled Golden Square out for 113 at Canterbury Park.
It was another grinding innings for the Bulldogs, who spent almost 78 overs at the crease, scoring at a run-rate of just 1.44.
The Bulldogs did well to last as long at the crease as they did given they had been 5-18 in the 17th over.
Josh Williams (3-9 off 7) took three of the early wickets to fall as part of a bowling unit that made the Bulldogs earn every run.
Skipper Aaron Monro's 24 overs cost just 32 runs and included 11 maidens while taking two wickets, including the key scalp of Golden Square captain Liam Smith.
Dropping down to No.5 from his customary No.3, Smith occupied the crease for 174 balls to rebuild the Bulldogs' innings after they were on the ropes early.
It's the second strong day one bowling performance in a row from the Hawks, who last round dismissed Strathfieldsaye for 134 before then being bowled out for 112 in reply.
"Our bowling over the past couple of weeks has been rewarding for the boys, which has been good," Monro said.
"We're probably just down a bit on confidence with the bat, but we've got next week now to be able to go out and prove ourselves and we're looking forward to that opportunity."
Strathfieldsaye has Chathura Damith to thank for fighting its way to 177 against Bendigo United in a pivotal clash at Harry Trott Oval between two sides that are 3-1 with the chance to really set their season up with a win.
Batting at No.5 and coming in at 3-32 in the 17th over, Damith scored almost half the Jets' runs with his knock of 87.
Damith faced 138 balls and struck seven boundaries and two sixes with what was his highest score for Strathfieldsaye.
Behind Damith, the Jets' next best score was the 17 made by Daniel Butler.
The game featured the father-son duo of Heath and Hugh Behrens playing in their first A grade game together for Bendigo United.
For teenager Hugh it was his A grade debut, while for Heath - the holder of all BDCA batting records - it was his first game back in the Redbacks' top side having previously retired in 2017.
Heath resumed his familiar position at slip, while all-rounder Hugh marked his first day of A grade cricket with two wickets.
Hugh needed just six balls to claim his first A grade wicket when he had Aston Wilson (6) caught by Darcy Mills and he later trapped Jets' skipper Ben Devanny (13) lbw on his way to figures of 2-22.
Will Thrum (3-37) and Sam Langley (2-32) were other multiple wicket-takers for the Redbacks, who bowled the Jets out in 74.3 overs.
Had the innings got to 75 overs the Redbacks could have called stumps, but instead had to face seven overs and finished the day at 1-4, with Damith (1-3) having claimed the huge wicket of Bendigo United captain Clayton Holmes (2) lbw.
