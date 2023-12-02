Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Community/Bendigo Community

GALLERY: Community Christmas Carols in White Hills is a hit

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated December 2 2023 - 10:16pm, first published 10:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Huge crowds have sung their hearts out at the Community Christmas Carols on December 2.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.