GALLERY: Community Christmas Carols in White Hills is a hit

Huge crowds have sung their hearts out at the Community Christmas Carols on December 2.
The joint effort between Epsom and Huntly community churches and the Reforming Church drew young and old with fun activities and games for the children, heaps of seasonal snacks, stalls for some Christmas shopping and - of course - those festive tunes.
For some it was their first time - like almost two-year-old Elise and her grandmother Karen - who were happy the rain managed to hold out.
Karen said the event had been "fantastic" with an "amazing turnout" - adding that the White Hills Garden for the Future was a stunning location for the event.
Eight-year-old Indigo was another keen attendee who said her favourite activity was the water balloons.
There were plenty of youngsters on the stage showing off their musical talents - as well as some more experienced performers.
Kristy Sargeant was, as ever, incredible with skilled renditions of O Holy Night and Noel.
Other highlights included a moving performance of Ngarra Burra Ferra in Yorta Yorta language by the Huntly Primary School choir.
Needless to say all performances were brimming with Christmas cheer and pleased the hundreds in attendance.
Jono Phillips from Huntly Community Church was one of the pastors to speak to crowds during the carols - urging people to be generous in the festive season.
"It doesn't have to be lavish," he said.
He suggested people could pay for a drive-through coffee for the car behind them, volunteer somewhere this December or leave a nice note on someone's car.
