Herbert two shots off Australian Open lead heading into final day

BENDIGO golfer Lucas Herbert is two shots off the lead heading into the final day of the Australian Open on Sunday.
Herbert shot a superb 5-under 66 in Saturday's third round to be right in the mix at The Australian Golf Club in New South Wales.
Herbert's third round included six birdies, including a string of three in a row on holes 13 (par 4), 14 (par 5) and 15 (par 3).
The only blemish on his round three scorecard was a bogey on the par 4 17th hole.
Herbert's third round of 66 follows his opening two rounds of 68 and 69 and he is 11-under four the tournament.
Japan's Rikuya Hoshino and Australian Min Woo Lee are tied for first at 13-under.
England's Alex Fitzpatrick and America's Patrick Rodgers are tied for third at 12-under, followed by Herbert one shot back.
Meanwhile, in the women's Bendigo amateur Jazy Roberts heads into the final round in a tie for 14th.
Roberts, whose home club is Belvoir Park, shot an even par round of 72 on Saturday and is even for the first three rounds.
She is 11 shots behind leader Ashleigh Buhai, who is three shots clear of her nearest rival at 12-under.
