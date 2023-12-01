Bendigo Advertiser
Sunday, 3 December 2023
Looking for a gift? Just need to use a tool once? The Repair Shed can help

December 2 2023 - 7:00am
The Bendigo Share and Repair Shed have launched two new projects. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Buying a Kris Kringle gift for someone special? Or need a drill to fix that table before the family comes round for Christmas lunch? The Bendigo Share and Repair Shed has your back.

Local News

