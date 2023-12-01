Looking for a gift? Just need to use a tool once? The Repair Shed can help

Buying a Kris Kringle gift for someone special? Or need a drill to fix that table before the family comes round for Christmas lunch? The Bendigo Share and Repair Shed has your back.
The group of volunteers launched two new projects, the Bendigo Tool Library and The Remakery gifts and clothing boutique, at an event on November 29.
Co-convenor Elsie L'Huillier said the tool library was in line with a worldwide movement, saving tools from landfill while offering convenient to people who access the project.
"The average lifespan of a drill is around 16 minutes, so everyone owns a drill but it only gets used for 16 minutes... obviously the library is saving things from landfill," Ms L'Huillier said.
"But the [tool library] is also useful for people who might live in a smaller space where they only have a bit of garden... they can come and get a whipper snipper or a hedge trimmer but don't have to store it."
The tool library was a way for people to save money by not having to splurge on individual tools, while contributing to a greener planet, Ms L'Huillier said.
The Remakery boutique was also built with a sustainable edge, with all stocked items made using 'up cycled', locally sourced materials.
Co-convener and textile artist Roz Effenberg said while the store was doing good things for the planet, shoppers could also get interesting, high quality items.
"There is everything from high tea cake tier stands that are upcycled from old plates, to denim jeans turned into carry bags to give them another life," Ms Effenberg said.
"And people are getting good quality fabrics and things that we have been able to recycle really well."
Ms Effenberg said there was also a focus on practical items at the store, with handmade serviettes, fabric serviettes and napkins made from recycled textiles.
Support for the shed stems from the City of Greater Bendigo through its circular economy program, as well as the Bendigo Sustainability Group.
Keep up to date with the Bendigo Repair Cafe via their Facebook page.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.