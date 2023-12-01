Show of solidarity at gallery, morning tea as city says no to violence

Bendigo groups have creatively embraced the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence.
The city's Centre for Non-Violence showed their activism through colour, showing a series of cards made by survivors of family violence in solidarity with other survivors.
Filled with phrases including "together we will rise" and "you are freakin' awesome", the centre opened an exhibit of the cards, named A Show of Solidarity, on November 30.
Meanwhile at the Old Church on the Hill in Quarry Hill, Regional Victorians of Colour in partnership with the Multicultural Centre for Women's Health hosted a Multicultural Morning Tea and Women's Health Education Session.
This event was touted as an opportunity for multicultural women in the Bendigo community to connect and learn about important health topics while enjoying morning tea.
The 16 Days are an international campaign to challenge violence against women and girls.
The campaign runs every year from November 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, to December 10, Human Rights Day.
