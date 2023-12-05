Your guide to unmissable Bendigo Christmas carol events

It just isn't Christmas without carols.
With the mighty success of both the Maiden Gully and White Hills Christmas carols in the first week of December, carolers attending other celebrations across the city for the rest of the month are in for a real treat.
Here's our guide to upcoming carol events across the Bendigo region.
Did we miss your event? Contact addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au with the details
Presented by Axedale - Our Town, Our Future, the Axedale Christmas Carols promise an evening of festive fun for the whole family to enjoy. Free event. When: December 10 2023, 5:30pm to 8:30pm. Where: Corner McIvor Highway and Mitchell Street, Axedale
Kick off the evening with a delicious BBQ and drinks then immerse yourself in the spirit of Christmas at Eaglehawk Christmas Carols. Featuring Eaglehawk Brass Band, performances by local schools and community groups and visit from Santa. Free event. When: Decemeber 10 2023, 6:00pm to 9:00pm. Where: Canterbury Park, 2 Simpsons Road, Eaglehawk
Enjoy a complimentary glass of wine whilst listening to fine choral music in the splendid acoustic of St. Paul's Cathedral at the Apollo Chorus Christmas Recital. The concert features music performed from 1490 to as recent as 2022, featuring an eclectic mix of music from renaissance motets, baroque and classical masterworks, much loved carols, selections from opera, folk, pop, jazz and a newly composed piece by Katie O'Connor-Ballantyne. The group have been rehearsing diligently since early September to bring you the very best choral sound. Tickets here. When: Four performances December 12 2023 - December 15 2023 Where: St Paul's Anglican Church, 6 - 8 Myers Street, Bendigo
The Long Gully Neighbourhood Centre and St Matthew's Church are combining forces to host the Long Gully Community Carols.The event will feature there local choirs performing, as well as traditional carols for everyone to sing along to.The event will also be a tasty one, with free woodfired pizza, and a Free vent. When: Four performances December 14, 5pm - 7pm Where: St Matthew's Church, 153 Eaglehawk Road, Long Gully
More festive cheer can be found at the Heathcote Christmas Carols, presented by Heathcote Lion's Club. A long running event, past years tell us to expect all your favourite carols wrapped up in a family friendly event. When: December 16 2023, 7:00pm to 9:00pm. Where: Barrack Reserve, High Street, Heathcote
Join the Rotary Club of Bendigo for it's community Christmas carols evening in Rosalind Park, Bendigo. Featuring live entertainment and your favourite carols to sing along to, food and drinks available to purchase and of course a visit from the man in red. Gold coin donation for entry. Candles are issued on entry. BYO chairs, blankets. When: December 17 2023, 6:30pm to 10:30pm. Where: Rosalind Park, enter Via Sidney Myer Place (Off Pall Mall), Bendigo
Each year, Castlemaine Rotary hosts Carols in the Park for the community. A fun event for the whole family, the event showcasses a lineup of musicians and performers including Thompsons Foundry Band, Castlemaine Pride Choir and special guests celebrating the festive season in Victory Park. BYO picnic, rug, chairs and singing voices. Guest appearance from a very special someone. In the event of bad weather event relocated to Castlemaine Town Hall. When: Decemeber 15 2023, 6:30pm Where: Victory Park, 30 Mostyn St, Castlemaine
