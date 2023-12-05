Bendigo Advertiser
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Home/News/Browse
What's on

Your guide to unmissable Bendigo Christmas carol events

December 5 2023 - 5:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A festive night at the 2022 Rotary Club on Bendigo Carols by Candlelight in Rosalind Park. Picture by Noni Hyett
A festive night at the 2022 Rotary Club on Bendigo Carols by Candlelight in Rosalind Park. Picture by Noni Hyett

It just isn't Christmas without carols.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.