Your guide to unmissable Bendigo Christmas carol events

Enjoy a complimentary glass of wine whilst listening to fine choral music in the splendid acoustic of St. Paul's Cathedral at the Apollo Chorus Christmas Recital. The concert features music performed from 1490 to as recent as 2022, featuring an eclectic mix of music from renaissance motets, baroque and classical masterworks, much loved carols, selections from opera, folk, pop, jazz and a newly composed piece by Katie O'Connor-Ballantyne. The group have been rehearsing diligently since early September to bring you the very best choral sound. Tickets here. When: Four performances December 12 2023 - December 15 2023 Where: St Paul's Anglican Church, 6 - 8 Myers Street, Bendigo