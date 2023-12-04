Lifely celebrates its 40-year legacy of disability support Advertising Feature

Lifely's journey is a testament to the profound impact an organisation can have when fueled by compassion and dedication. Picture supplied

A remarkable journey began four decades ago in Bendigo, with a mission to support and enhance the lives of people living with disabilities and their families.



In December 1983, Lifely, known initially as Interchange Loddon Campaspe Region, emerged with a clear objective: to provide respite care for parents of children with disabilities. Based on the Interchange model founded in Melbourne just a few years earlier, Lifely established a host program where compassionate families volunteered to care for children with disabilities over weekends.



A humble beginning. The fledgling initiative soon found its home at St Luke's Family Care on Forest Street. In early 1984, the pioneering Dorothy Kennedy stepped in as the first program coordinator. Within a year, 34 families had registered, supported by 15 dedicated volunteer host families and 12 successful family matches.



A decade of growth. One year later, the organisation welcomed Des Moyle as the executive officer, a role he would hold for the next decade. Under his guidance, the host program flourished, facilitating 45-50 annual matches, some enduring for years.



With success came overwhelming demand, leading to the introduction of volunteer-led children's camps in 1993, giving families the chance to take a short break from their caring responsibilities.



The era also saw the creation of the Families of Children with Disabilities Support Group and the Making a Difference Programme.



Leisure Buddies. In 1986, Leisure Buddies was created to provide more leisure options for people aged 16 and older. Initially auspiced by Interchange, it later became independent and changed its name to Leisure Focus in 1989.



Although they faced some disagreements in the late 1980s and 1990s over the ownership and funding of the shared Mitchell Street office, the two organisations continued to collaborate.

In 1998, Leisure Focus started operating as a fee-for-service business. The following year, the two organisations merged, and Interchange began recreational group activities as part of its services.



Moving into the Mallee. The latter part of the decade saw the organisation expand its physical footprint, securing a permanent address at 127 Mitchell Street in 1989.



This expansion was complemented by the launch of satellite offices in Swan Hill in 1991 and Mildura in 1992, reflecting the organisation's ambition to serve central and northern Victorian communities.



A changing of the guard. Leadership shifted in 1995 when Joolee Hughes took the reins as the new CEO.



With an expanded geographical presence, 1996 prompted a rebranding: Interchange Loddon Campaspe became Interchange Loddon Mallee Region.



The turn of the millennium brought fresh challenges as the organisation navigated the realities of deinstitutionalisation and surging community care demands.



Preparing for the NDIS. The new millennium prompted an infrastructural overhaul. By 2009, the Mitchell Street premises, laden with memories, underwent extensive renovation, thanks to a federal grant, culminating in a 2011 reopening.



The onset of the 2010s brought the NDIS, reshaping the disability care landscape.



From 2015,the organisation strategised for this new era and introduced services like Support Coordination and Plan Management.



A modern era. In 2018, Joolee Hughes stepped down, and Janette Martin assumed the role of CEO in 2019.



Under her leadership, Interchange expanded its portfolio, providing the Outside School Hours Care Program at Bendigo Special Developmental School and Kaliana School.



In 2021, Lifely adoped the vibrant moniker 'Lifely' to align with the rapidly transforming NDIS landscape. The following year, Lifely establishing Support Coordination and Plan Management Services in Ballarat.

