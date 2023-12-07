Twenty-five huge stories in Bendigo Addy's 170 year history

From tornadoes to cannons firing towards Bendigo, Advertiser reporters have covered just about everything in our 170 year history.
To mark the Addy's milestone, we thought we'd scour archives and history books to get a taste of some of the big stories we have covered over that time.
What we found was an extraordinary list of 25 stories that have shaped this city - some for better, some for worse.
It is full of passionate people debating the big issues of the day, community celebrations, acts of bravery and the occasional villain.
Our list is by no means an extensive history of Bendigo.
In fact, we are pretty sure you will have your own take on the city's biggest stories (and yes, we would love to hear about them, so feel free to email us with suggestions at addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au).
In the meantime, here's our list of 25 stories to start sparking people's memories.
- Tom O'Callaghan and Ashlee Kelly
