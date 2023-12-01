Plans revealed for new childcare centre in heart of Eaglehawk

Eaglehawk could get a new childcare centre big enough for 110 children if the City of Greater Bendigo signs off on the plan.
It would come complete with numerous "children rooms", an outdoor play area and 26 carparks.
The centre would rise on a 2200 square-metre block at 26 Bright Street, a short drive from the heart of Eaglehawk.
The existing single story brick house sitting on the block would need to be demolished, the group said in its application to council.
The service would operate from 6:30am to 6:30pm Monday through to Friday and would be closed on weekends.
It would have as many as 24 staff members, with five children rooms with a maximum capacity 22, 22, 22, 20 and 24 children, respectively.
The first two children's rooms are for under three year olds while the remaining rooms are for children over the age of three years old.
Nappies would be removed daily by contractors for waste management, the group said in its planning application.
The application was submitted to the council on November 22 and has yet to be assessed.
If constructed, the centre would join the only handful of existing childcare centres including the Eaglehawk Preschool and the Creative Garden Early Learning Bendigo centre.
This application follows a promise made by the state government in August 2023 that multiple regional cities would have their childcare services boosted.
One of the regional hubs identified by the Minister for Early Childhood and Pre-Prep, Ingrid Stitt, was Eaglehawk.
She said in August that a centre would be built and around 100 places offered for children.
The planning application comes close to two years after the Greater Bendigo council warned that three kindergartens in the Bendigo region could close by 2027 under the City of Greater Bendigo's proposed Early Years Infrastructure Strategy.
