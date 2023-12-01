Some forms of disability are apparent.
However, many of the disabilities that around 4.4 million Australians live with are not so evident at first glance. They may even be so far from apparent that you wouldn't know unless they told you. These are known as invisible disabilities and might be beneficial when the person wants to blend in and be treated as anyone else would be by strangers and casual acquaintances.
It's not so beneficial when policymakers and planners in workplaces or other organisations forget they exist and subsequently make no allowances for any of their needs. Nor is it helpful when other people don't think to (or perhaps don't want to) make any allowances for them simply because they don't look disabled.
The Invisible Disabilities Association in the USA stated invisible disabilities can include "debilitating pain, fatigue, dizziness, cognitive dysfunctions, brain injuries, learning differences and mental health disorders, as well as hearing and vision impairments".
They may also include other conditions if they significantly impact daily life, such as sleep disorders or diabetes. Likewise, it noted, "whether or not a person utilises an assistive device, if they are debilitated by such symptoms as described above, they [also] live with invisible disabilities".
Mr River Night, a national disability sector advocate, pointed out that in Australia, 12 per cent of school-aged boys and 7.1 per cent of school-aged girls are living with a disability. "Around 10 per cent of NDIS participants are aged six years old and under, and [it's] a little less for seven to 18-year-olds," Mr Night said.
"Autism makes up the primary diagnosis for most people accessing NDIS, but most funding goes to those with physical support needs. Some of the last numbers from the Australian Bureau of Statistics suggested 9.5 per cent of males and 5.7 per cent of females [aged] 0 to 14 years old have a disability."
Meanwhile, atWork Australia said, "A quarter of young Australians are estimated to have a chronic mental health condition, impacting participation in the workforce". Workplaces that don't actively seek to employ people living with a disability might be missing a good opportunity as well.
APM Group CEO Michael Anghie said research has consistently shown that people living with a disability have lower rates of absenteeism, take less sick and personal leave, and have higher retention rates than other workers.
"Lack of 'suitable roles' is cited by 53 per cent of employers as the main factor stopping the recruitment of people with disability, suggesting many employers continue to underrate their capabilities," Mr Anghie said.
Beyond the workplace, some companies recognise the need for more than just wheelchair access. One example is a set quiet time (reduced sound levels) in some of our major supermarkets. In mid-November, Coles increased the number of days they did this per week to five, so now it's 6pm to 7pm, Monday to Friday, nationally.
What the rest of Australia can do is be mindful that someone they don't know (or don't know well) might be living with a disability that affects their daily life.
According to the website idpwd.com.au (funded by the Commonwealth of Australia), the specific aim of the UN's International Day of People with Disability is to "promote community awareness, understanding and acceptance of people with disability". This year's theme "asks everyone to work together to make the world better and fairer for people with disability".
The Australian government funds a national program - via the Department of Social Services - to help promote and raise awareness. There are many ways to get involved, from community and workplace events to sharing your stories if you are living with a disability. Visit idpwd.com.au to find out more.
Founded in 1984 as a grassroots self-help group in the Goulburn Valley, the Rights Information and Advocacy Centre (RIAC) has grown into a vital source of support and advocacy.
The organisation empowers communities across 22 local government areas in regional Victoria and southern New South Wales.
RIAC provides essential access and support services and disability advocacy across Central, Northern and Western Victoria.
There are offices in Bendigo, Mildura, Shepparton, and Geelong, ensuring that a broad spectrum of individuals and families have access to the support they need.
RIAC is an independent community organisation and takes a rights-based approach in its advocacy work, assisting its clients with fair treatment, inclusion, and equitable access to services.
With nearly one in five Australians living with a disability, RIAC's services have never been more crucial.
This statistic not only highlights the widespread need for disability support and advocacy but also underscores the importance of RIAC's role in the community.
Advocacy and empowerment: RIAC helps clients develop their capacity to self-advocate, while also stepping forward to advocate on their behalf where that is the best means for advancing client interests.
NDIS Appeals Assistance: We provide expert and empathetic guidance through and representation in the NDIS Appeals Process.
Access and Support service: Dedicated to helping people access vital services such as in-home supports, NDIS, social security and My Aged Care, RIAC focuses on supporting people whose circumstances of disadvantage or vulnerability mean they need assistance to get services necessary to live decently.
Connecting Carers: We help connect carers in the Loddon Mallee region, fostering a supportive community network.
Please contact RIAC on 5222 5499 or email referrals@riac.org.au.
For a person living with a disability, travel can be daunting. But everyone deserves a break. No matter what.
Kerry Williams believes travel should be a fun experience for everyone. While away with her mother, Barbie, who had MS, she was inspired to launch the Accessible Accommodation website.
"Before we left for Tasmania, I did all the usual checks, including if the shower was step-free. When we arrived, we found that there was a lip in the shower, meaning she wasn't able to get in. My mother had to compromise, and I realised something had to change. The tourism industry needed more accountability," Kerry said.
Preparation is key to planning a successful trip, and the first step is finding suitable accommodation.
"People living with a disability can't be spontaneous, and the longer you plan ahead, the more choice you will have," Kerry said.
People may also need to keep their options open.
When caregivers, who are often family members, take time for themselves, they become more energised and resilient when they return home.- Kerry Williams
"Sometimes people tell us they want to go to Queensland, rather than narrowing it down to say The Gold Coast, by keeping it broad, they are more likely to get what they want."
Knowing what to expect is one way of reducing stress and anxiety around travelling.
As no two disabilities are exactly the same, Kerry and her team compiled a list of 50 most frequently asked questions. These allow people to identify which property suits their needs easily. You can also research what accessible fun activities are nearby.
One top tip for first-time travellers from Kerry is to test the waters with a short trip first and build up confidence before exploring further afield.
"I suggest you start with a trip no more than an hour away; if it's not suitable, you're not too far from home."
Taking a break is also really important for caregivers.
"I am deeply committed to addressing caregiver burnout, particularly inspired by witnessing the physical strain my 80-year-old father endured while pushing my mother's manual wheelchair," Kerry said.
"Think of it like the safety instructions on a flight: when you're on an aeroplane, the flight attendant advises you to put on your own oxygen mask before assisting loved ones. Why? Because when you're well and breathing, you can then effectively help those you care about. The same principle applies here."
From accessible accommodation and beach wheelchair hire to how NDIS short-term accommodation funding works, there is a range of resources at accessibleaccommodation.com.
Confidence, new friends, and fun - involvement in sports can open a world of enjoyment and new possibilities.
Not only does it benefit our physical health, it boosts our wellbeing and helps enhance a positive sense of self.
It's no wonder, then, that 75 per cent of Australians with disability want to take part in more sports or active recreation.
Through Disability Sports Australia's national Abilities Unleashed program, children as young as five and adults above 18 have the opportunity to get active in their local communities.
"We had 70 events scheduled across the country, and we've already had over 5000 participants come through the program this year," Abilities Unleashed national program manager Kristy Rohrer said.
In partnership with local councils and the State Sporting Organisation, Abilities Unleashed events allow people living with disability to try new sports.
"We have a heavy focus on ensuring that the sports delivered are by local providers, so we're creating a pathway from the day into community sport for our participants," Ms Rohrer said.
Creating an environment where people come along, try different sports, and feel safe and connected with the other participants, is really important.- Kristy Rohrer, Disability Sports Australia
Sports include anything from AFL and NRL to netball, tennis, baseball, cricket, badminton, golf, basketball, bowls, and beyond.
"If a community doesn't have a club that feels like it can be inclusive, the State Sporting Organisation can attend with them and up-skill them so that they can be more confident in terms of delivering inclusive programs at their own clubs," Ms Rohrer said.
Ms Rohrer said the program provides a space for people who don't always get the opportunity to participate in sports and recreation activities.
"One of the main barriers to people with disability participating in sport is actually their own confidence levels," she said.
"Creating an environment where people come along, try different sports, and feel safe and connected with the other participants is really important. It's a huge benefit for them going forward."
Socially, participants create friendships and greater connections within their own community that extend well beyond their involvement on the day.
"Not only with their peers who are there participating with them but also with sports providers and local NDIS organisations," Ms Rohrer said.
Where and when an Abilities Unleashed event occurs is dependent on council and community engagement. If you're keen to participate, visit sports.org.au to register your interest or suggest that Abilities Unleashed come to your region. Programs run across all Australian states and territories.