Blog: 'Expensive' tools stolen in burglary, police believe

Good morning, happy Friday, and welcome to the Bendigo Advertiser's live blog.
Here you'll find live news, community updates and any information relevant to you, across Greater Bendigo.
It's summer, and while there is some hot weather on the way, today's top is forecast to be 23 degrees Celsius with a possible shower.
Today's top stories, experienced barber Alf Longano has made the decision to hang up the clippers after 56 years of business, a young man has been congratulated by a Bendigo magistrate after turning his life around from drug addiction, and local businesses have urged the public to remember that when they shop local this Christmas season, their money stays local.
With that, here's today's blog. Stick with us, it may take a while to load.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.