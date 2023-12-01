Bendigo Advertiser
Saturday, 2 December 2023
Timber harvesting in Wombat State Forest banned indefinitely

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated December 1 2023 - 4:39pm, first published 4:30pm
An indefinite order has been placed on timber harvesting operations at Wombat Forest. Picture supplied by Victorian National Parks Association
Harvesting of timber in the Wombat State Forest will continue to be banned after a order preventing it was extended indefinitely.

