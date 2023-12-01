Timber harvesting in Wombat State Forest banned indefinitely

Harvesting of timber in the Wombat State Forest will continue to be banned after a order preventing it was extended indefinitely.
Supreme Court Justice Melinda Richards said the order covered timber harvesting as defined within the code of practice for timber production, but would also include the "movement, collection, removal and cutting of naturally fallen trees and branches".
The order specifically mentioned the Silver Queen Coupe.
As part of proceedings in Wombat Forestcare Inc v VicForests on November 30, the court heard Wombat Forestcare Inc had now identified at least 25 species of flora and 33 species of fauna in the Wombat State Forest that needed protection from logging and other activity.
This was in contrast to the 13 species referenced when the interim injunction was granted in late September.
Lawyers for VicForests, which harvests, sells and regrows sustainable timber, explained that the scope of the initial statement of claim had been expanded geographically beyond the Wombat State Forest to include areas near St Arnaud, Bendigo, the Cobaw State Forest and the Lerderberg State Forest.
The VicForests defence team highlighted expert evidence that the 2024-2025 fire season would be worse than average and told the court windthrow matter that was not removed could affect the intensity of any fire which could be "moderate to severe".
"The consequences to flora, fauna and human life could be catastrophic," VicForests' lawyer Jason Pizer SC told the court.
"Nobody wants that to occur."
The defence team also raised the question of whether the term of "timber harvesting operations" should cover the removal of windthrow.
Mr Pizer proposed an earlier and shorter separate trial for that question alone, but this proposal was not accepted by Justice Richards.
Mr Pizer suggested a five-day trial, as suggested by the Wombat Forestcare lawyers, could be much longer although this was later refuted by lawyer Mr Jonathan Korman.
"It's not like we're going to have an army of skink experts," Wombat Forestcare lawyer Mr Korman said.
He argued there would be enough material to prove their case for an injunction without such an "army".
Mr Korman also presented a timeline of VicForests' actions which he suggested indicated a delayed and insufficient response to expert evidence already presented to the court.
He said lizard surveys by hand, meant to be conducted by VicForests, had been delayed despite the recommendation of experts.
The court heard VicForests was struggling to complete a reptile survey for mountain skinks as a result of the wet weather, but its lawyers said the survey would be completed once conditions improved.
Justice Richards told the VicForests team she was "acutely conscious" of the uncertainty the company was in, and said she "wish(ed) it were not so".
A directions hearing has been listed for February 5, 2024 for a trial Mr Korman said would be a "battle of the experts".
