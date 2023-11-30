WaterStore Tanks boss, accused of drug manufacturing, appears in court

Former Marong water tank company owner Mick Sullivan has appeared again from prison by videolink in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court.
The 47-year-old, whose bail was revoked in court last week, is facing a raft of charges, including possessing equipment for trafficking, trafficking and possessing methylamphetamine, and possessing GHB, butanediol and cannabis.
He is also charged with manufacturing and possessing a prohibited weapon and committing an indictable offence while on bail.
Mr Sullivan was originally arrested on September 29 this year after police raided three properties linked to him, including the former family business in Marong.
They allegedly found chemicals and equipment used in drug manufacturing, an imitation firearm, a taser, a laptop and a large amount of drug paraphernalia.
Mr Sullivan's lawyer, Grant Morris, told Magistrate Trieu Huynh on Thursday, November 30.that his client would plead guilty at a court date in late January to three charges dated August 22 brought by First Constable Mitchell Gibbins.
These were driving with non-regulation number plates in Edwards Rd, Kennington, and possessing methylamphetamine and Butanediol at the same location.
Mr Morris said conferencing on the other charges - which could lead to further guilty pleas - was progressing.
Mr Hunyh was concerned that Mr Sullivan, who the court previously heard had recently been diagnosed with a brain tumour, should be given the earliest possible chance to plead guilty.
The magistrate noted Mr Sullivan had not applied for bail this time and remanded him in custody.
The accused's estranged wife, Candace Sullivan, also attended the hearing via videolink.
