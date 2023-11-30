Finals credentials under the microscope in Premier League bowls

Kangaroo Flat is close to entrenching itself inside the top four ahead of the Christmas break.
They have been the big risers so far this season in Bendigo Premier League bowls and sit 19 points clear of fifth-place Golden Square, but they still need to take a scalp.
The next two weeks present as a crucial stretch for Flat, with clashes against two teams above them in Moama and South Bendigo.
Flat selector Paul Moller told the Bendigo Advertiser his side were excited for the opportunity to establish themselves as a bona fide contender against an inform Moama on Saturday.
"We're delighted with how we're going at the moment, having only lost to teams on top of us," Moller said.
"But we have another chance against Moama, and if we want to be contenders, we need to win a game like this.
"Last season, we were close in a lot of games and beat some good teams late in the year, so we know we can play better against the best teams than we did against the Royals and Diggers earlier this season."
Since their 29-shot loss to the Royals in round four, Flat has won their last two but come up against a Moama side this week who has recovered from their early season slumber to win four on the bounce.
Scottish global star Alex Marshall (4-0) remains the only undefeated skipper in the Premier League but could face a tricky opponent this week in player ladder leader Bradley Marron.
But Moller said the whole team is ready to square off with the Steamer's most damaging player should they get the gig.
"Every rink would want him because you don't get many opportunities to play against the best in the world," he said.
"It's a bucket list item for all of us, but Brad's (Marron) rink is our best performing at the moment, so it would be beneficial for us if we can match up that way."
Marron's crew isn't the only in-form rink at Flat, with Malcolm McLean beginning the season in strong fashion, having a 4-1-1 record.
"They've got a couple of newer bowlers on the rink, but they're gelling really well," Moller said.
"Sheryl Howard and Daryl Howarth are producing as lead and second, and they're allowing Shane (Harling) and Malcolm (McLean) to play the shots that get us results."
The Hawks kickstarted their faltering season with an upset win over Square last Saturday.
They'll need to back that up against Bendigo East in round seven to keep their finals hopes alive and will head in as favourites at home, with the Magpies possessing a disappointing 1-5 record.
There should be no surprises out at Inglewood with the Diggers looking to return to the winners list.
The Woodies will be hoping to put in a competitive effort at home, much like they did in round five against the undefeated Royals.
You don't know what you'll get from Square week to week this season.
At their best, they are capable of upsetting the undefeated Royals, as shown by their round two win at Moama.
But they shot themselves in the foot last week, losing to an unfancied Eaglehawk at home with Melbourne Bowling Club coach Bryce Young in the side as a promotional player.
A fired-up Square is a handful for any team, but expect the Royals to make it 7-0.
