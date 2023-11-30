Christmas carols and markets in Bendigo: What's On

It is time to deck the halls and break out the harp because it is beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Bendigo. Whether you are celebrating with a BBQ, time with the family or in a rusty Holden ute, there is plenty to do this holiday period starting with a jam packed first weekend in December.
Here is your comprehensive guide of what's happening in our region. Our What's On section is for community and not-for-profit groups to advertise their events. Any advertisements in this section are FREE to place and FREE to read. Advertisements that are emailed to the Bendigo Advertiser will also be placed in Saturday's Weekender as well as being listed online. To submit a notice or for more information, please contact us on: Email: addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone 5434 4470.
Rosalind Park is the place to be to celebrate the start of the festive season and watch Bendigo's spectacular Christmas tree light up. There will be entertainment for children from 6.30pm onwards, including roving Christmas characters, entertainers and activities from Connected Circus, and Christmas carols with singer Sherri Parry. Greater Bendigo Mayor Andrea Metcalfe will officially light the Christmas tree at approximately 8.45pm to officially commence the countdown to Christmas day. The tree lights can then be viewed every night in December. When: December 1, starting at 6:30pm. Where: Rosalind Park piazza at the corner of View Street and Pall Mall.
A great selection of clothing, toys, games, jewellery, candles, herbal balms, paintings, handcrafts, woodcraft, pet accessories, biscuits, art and so much more will be on display at the twilight markets. Be entertained by our live music and grab some dinner from one of the many food stalls. A great place to stop and shop all of the things you need for that holidy cheer. When: December 1 starting at 4pm and running to 8pm. Where: The Prince of Wales Showgrounds.
The City of Greater Bendigo Brass Band presents A Very Brassy Christmas. Join in for all of your favourite Christmas songs, brass band style. There will be some sing-a-long carols as well as all time favourites for you to tap along with. When: December 3 starting at 2:30pm. Where: St Paul's Cathedral, 6 Myers Street, Bendigo.
The Newstead Arts Hub are celebrating the launch of its new membership program. It's eight years since the Arts Hub opened in 2015, and now it has been incorporated as an independent organisation. Come along to our all aboard celebrations and enjoy food, drinks and entertainment. Bring a friend to share in the festivities, learn more about our plans for the future, and join as a member. Bookings preferred to help us cater but the event is free. When: December 1, starting at 6pm and ending at 9pm. Where: Newstead Arts Hub, 8A Tivey Street.
The Bendigo chorale are putting on a Christmas show to celebrate the festive season which will include conductor Elena Varshavskaya and Rosa Hwang as accompanist. Tickets will be $30 for adults while under-15s get in for free. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door. When: December 2 starting at 4:30pm. Where: St Paul's Anglican cathedral in Myers Street.
The Bendigo community has been invited to celebrate the most sacred day in the Hindu calendar at the Strathdale community centre this year. The event is celebrated with people across India decking streets and homes with multi-coloured lights to symbolise the victory of light over darkness. The Bendigo Diwali Celebration is shaping up as a celebration of India and Indian Australians, with Bollywood dances, Punjabi folk singers, DJs, children's activities and food stalls. When: 11am to 4pm. Where: Strathdale Community Centre, 155 Crook Street.
Everyone is invited to enjoy some Christmas music in the park with White Hill playing host to some early Christmas carols. The songs will include all the classics for the whole family to enjoy. When: December 2, starting at 5pm and running to 8pm. Where: Garden for the Future, Hamelin Street, White Hills.
The Stupa is set to host an immersive light experience that transforms the Peace Park into a unique lightscape. With light displays throughout the garden and light projected on the Great Stupa, it is an exclusive opportunity to enjoy a starry evening after dark at the largest Buddhist stupa outside Asia. This week with celebrate Christmas including a special visit from Santa himself. Tickets cost $15 per adult and $6 per child. When: December 2, starting at 7:30pm ending at 9:30pm. Where: The Great Stupa of Universal Compassion, 25 Sandhurst Town Road, Myers Flat.
Bendigo Marketplace's annual Santa's Breakfast is back! Bring the kids to enjoy a visit with Santa and his dancing reindeer. Entry is a gold coin donation with all proceeds going to Foodshare. There are three sessions available, which commence at 8am at the Discovery Centre and run until 9.30am. Bookings are essential. Each child will receive a packed breakfast, a gift bag and free access to the Discovery Centre. When: December 2 starting at 8am. Where: 116-120 Mitchell Street Bendigo
The Bendigo Showgrounds Market is held nearly every Sunday and is one of the biggest weekly markets in country Victoria. This family-friend market will include a huge range of new and used goods, food, coffee and fresh produce. For further information, phone 5444 4646 or email market@bendigoshowgrounds.com.au Where: Bendigo Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Holmes Road, Bendigo. When: Every Sunday, 8.30am to 2pm.
Castlemaine farmers market has kicked it up a notch from your average market, displaying some of the finest produce from across the region. You'll find local cheeses, meats, fruits and much more at this family friendly event. Where: Alongside Castlemaine Market Building, Mostyn Street, Castlemaine. When: The first Sunday of each month, 9am to 1pm (except January).
Pick up some goods made with love this week at Kangaroo Flat's Handmade Market. The market is held monthly to showcase the creative people in and around Central Victoria, with a motto of 'if you bake it, if you grow it, you can sell it', this market is filled with handcrafted, handmade and homegrown goods. Prepare yourself for a day full of treats. For further information, visit thehandmademarketbendigo.com Where: Rotary Park, Kangaroo Flat, opposite APCO service station. When: The first Saturday of every month, 9am to 2pm.
