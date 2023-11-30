Christmas carols and markets in Bendigo: What's On

The Newstead Arts Hub are celebrating the launch of its new membership program. It's eight years since the Arts Hub opened in 2015, and now it has been incorporated as an independent organisation. Come along to our all aboard celebrations and enjoy food, drinks and entertainment. Bring a friend to share in the festivities, learn more about our plans for the future, and join as a member. Bookings preferred to help us cater but the event is free. When: December 1, starting at 6pm and ending at 9pm. Where: Newstead Arts Hub, 8A Tivey Street.