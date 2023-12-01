Sutton Grange Winery to host new gravel cycling race

Bendigo continues to rise as a national hub for gravel cycling racing after the announcement of a major new event in February next year.
Earlier this week, the Bendigo and District Cycling Club announced the birth of the 94.5km Sutton Grange Winery - Uncorked Gravel race to be held on February 18, 2024.
After successful gravel events in neighbouring Harcourt, the race, which starts and finishes at Sutton Grange Winery, will take place entirely on gravel roads.
The best of Bendigo's local talent, including Australian men's gravel champion Connor Sens and Beechworth Gravelista winner Courtney Sherwell - who both currently lead the World Gravel Series Competition - are already locked in.
Lifetime Grand Prix competitor Tasman Nankervis will also be in attendance before he jets off back to the USA for the 2024 season.
Along with the big three local talents, a host of high-profile national riders are expected to race, with Dirty Warrny runner-up Mark O'Brien already expressing interest.
The three-lap 27km course will showcase a selection of fast open terrain to more technical, rocky and hilly sections that traverse through the Pilchers Bridge Nature Conservation Reverse and the Lyell State Forest.
There will be equal prize money for the Men and Women, with $1000 awarded to First place in the Elite Categories.
Cash prizes are also on offer for the 40-plus Division and product prizes in the E-Bike category, taking place over two laps (69km).
