Bendigo athletes primed for Nitro Round of track and field

SOME unique events will be contested at Friday night's round of Athletics Victoria Shield League field and track action in Bendigo.
Nitro Round will be run under the lights at the Retreat Road complex in Flora Hill.
First of the track events will be the mixed 600m showdowns from 6pm.
A group of more than 90 athletes will also be vying for points across the 2000m walk, 60m, mile of 1609m, and mixed 2 x 100m relays.
The action begins at 5.30pm when the first flight of hammer is contested.
Other field events are high jump, long jump and discus.
Saturday night's running of the Zatopek 10 meet at Lakeside in South Melbourne means all legs in the sixth round of AVSL will be run across two nights and a day.
Ballarat's meet was being run on Thursday night; Bendigo, Doncaster and Murrumbeena on Friday night, and Geelong on Saturday afternoon.
Eaglehawk goes into this round holding a nine point buffer to Diamond Valley at the top of the premier division standings.
A closely-fought contest in division two is led by South Bendigo on 42 points from Keilor St Bernards, 40; and Nunawading, 36.
Bendigo Harriers is in danger of being relegated from division two.
In division five, Bendigo University starts the round just four points behind third-placed South Coast.
Top three at season's end will earn promotion to fourth division.
Several of Bendigo's stars are well in contention for the Most Valuable Athlete award.
Kai Norton from South Bendigo has scored 6620 points to be in fifth place.
Eaglehawk's Dave Chisholm is 10th on 6409.
High scorers for Eaglehawk include Daniel Chisholm, Cameron Greenwood, Jorja Morrison, Isabella Noonan and Cooper Richardson.
South Bendigo is a runaway leader in the women's 40-plus division for Bendigo region.
A talented squad representing the red and white in the 40-plus class includes Carol Coad, Annette Curtis, Jackie Guillou, Jayne Norton and Carolyn Sullivan.
Young Bloods such as Rhys Hansen and Tyler Fynch are in top form.
South's entry tally for this meet is at 22.
Best for Bendigo Harriers is Neil Shaw on 5322 points to be in 48th place on the MVA table.
The Harriers' line-up for this meet includes Connor and Peter Clarke, Geoff Jordan, Rebecca Soulsby and Hailey Stubbs.
