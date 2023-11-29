Blog: Former mayor Margaret O'Rourke named La Trobe campus head

Happy Thursday Greater Bendigo, and welcome to the Bendigo Advertiser's daily live blog.
Below you'll find traffic news and community updates from our community. Check out yesterday's blog here.
It's the last day of spring and the rain looks like it will stay away. We're in for a cooler, cloudy day with a top of 21.
Making news this morning, the owners of Food O'Clock are hoping their move to the old 24-hour general store on Williamson Street happens sooner rather than later, a 20-year-old man was in court after he told victims he was working on behalf of the Australian Tax Office when he stole from their front yards, and a local post office owner is planning a big Diwali celebration this weekend.
If you're in the housing market, our reporter Ben Loughran has collated five properties for sale in Bendigo under $400,000.
With that, here's our blog. Stick with us, it may take a while to load.
