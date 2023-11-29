Bendigo Advertiser
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Bendigo too classy for Eaglehawk in Twenty20 cricket league

By Adam Bourke
November 29 2023 - 9:17pm
Bendigo marquee player Andrew Poppa looks to score against Eaglehawk in the Twenty20 game at the QEO. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Bendigo marquee player Andrew Poppa looks to score against Eaglehawk in the Twenty20 game at the QEO. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

Bendigo remains in the hunt for the BDCA Twenty20 title after it defeated Eaglehawk in round two action.

