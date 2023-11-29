Bendigo too classy for Eaglehawk in Twenty20 cricket league

Bendigo remains in the hunt for the BDCA Twenty20 title after it defeated Eaglehawk in round two action.
The Goers' 31-run win was Eaglehawk's second-straight loss at T20 level and quashed the Borough's hopes of qualifying for the final.
The Hawks are yet to win a game in two-day cricket or short-form cricket this summer.
A quickfire half-century from skipper James Ryan set up Bendigo's win.
Ryan walked to the crease in the opening over after Nathan Fitzpatrick fell for a golden duck.
The early wicket didn't change his mindset and he proceeded to make 53 off just 35 balls, including five fours and two sixes.
Marquee player Andrew Poppa, who plays for Carlton in Premier Cricket, made 39 off 31 balls, while Bailey George chipped in with a crucial 39 off 27 balls in the latter overs to lift Bendigo to 8-160 off 20 overs.
Ethan McKnight (2-44) was the most successful bowler for the Hawks, while Josh Williams (1-20 off four overs) and Fletcher Good (1-23 off four overs) were the best bowlers.
Eaglehawk's reply started brightly thanks to some big hitting from opener Nick Farley.
Farley launched Bendigo spinner Kyle Humphrys for two big sixes, but fell shortly later for 17 off eight balls when he was clean bowled by Kieran Burns (2-21).
Josh Williams (29 off 29 balls) and Angus Chisholm (28 off 36 balls) tried to put together a significant partnership, but the run rate required lifted quickly and the Hawks lost wickets in a clump.
They eventually finished 7-129 off their 20 overs.
Wayne Saunders (2-23) and Dylan Lovell (2-12) picked up multiple wickets for the Goers.
Round two of the competition continues on Thursday night when Strathfieldsaye (0-1) tackles Golden Square (1-0).
