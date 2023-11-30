Former Bendigo boxer earns a crack at Victorian title

FIVE bouts into his professional career and Bendigo-raised Tommy Fitzgerald is aiming to be a state champion.
The 25-year-old, who began his boxing career with Hit Factory in Golden Square, will fight Jitti Thobwan for the Victorian super lightweight (63.5kg) crown on December 9 at Flemington's Melbourne Pavilion.
An unbeaten record for Fitzgerald since his pro debut in December, 2021 is four-nil, two by knockout.
Those wins include a unaminous points call against Sayan Sirimongkhon in October, 2022 at The Melbourne Pavilion.
"To be fighting for a state title is the biggest challenge of my pro career so far," Fitzgerald said after a recent training hit-out at Team Ellis Gym in Keilor East.
"It's a step up to eight rounds of three minutes.
"The four previous pro fights were to be four rounds, but two were knockout wins by about the 60 second and 90 second marks.
"A focus in training for the title is on slowing things down a little, and being more patient.
"I take a lot of pride in my punching power, but am training to prepare for this fight going the distance, which will be a lot longer than the other bouts I have had in the pros."
Fitzgerald's training is two or three sessions a day, six days a week.
It's not just punching the pads, heavy bags, or sparring.
There is plenty of cardio work, too.
"Every second Sunday there is the run at Heartbreak Hill near Bacchus Marsh.
"It's an up and back run of about 10 kilometres.
"It's incredibly tough, but plays a big part in preparation for this match, and more."
As a teenager, Fitzgerald racked up 27 amateur bouts and was trained by Danniel 'Boone' Burton.
Among the highs was victory at Bendigo's Golden Gloves tournament held at the All Seasons International on September 21, 2014.
Fitzgerald moved to Melbourne in 2016 to study at university and graduated in osteopathy last year.
For his move into pro boxing he teamed up with trainers Tai Tuiniua and Nigel Snart at Team Ellis.
Fitzgerald's family is still based in Bendigo and plays a crucial supporting role.
Sponsors for his title bout include Novastone, Kelkane Construction, Sacco Brothers Plastering, Amacon Developments, Welcome Stranger Collectibles, and Amacon Developments.
Swift Supplements, Nocturnal Media, Melbourne Fitness and Performance, Yammy Boxing, Hair by Laura Spalding, Greeneflicks, CB Clothing, and SCD Apparel are also backers.
There are plenty of sports that Fitzgerald could have focused on, but boxing won out.
"As hard as it can be, I love being involved with boxing.
"It's one of my favourite things to do, competing or training.
"Boxing can be lonely at times, but when I am in the ring I can be in control of what happens."
It's that mindset which has played a big part in Fitzgerald's journey.
The mantra of legendary football coach Tommy Hafey, "if it's to be, it's up to me" is one that another Tommy, in this case Fitzgerald, can apply to his craft.
