Bendigo Advertiser
Friday, 1 December 2023
Former Bendigo boxer earns a crack at Victorian title

By Nathan Dole
November 30 2023 - 11:00am
Tommy Fitzgerald on his to victory by unaminous points decision against Sayan Sirimongkhon. Picture by Mish Winters
FIVE bouts into his professional career and Bendigo-raised Tommy Fitzgerald is aiming to be a state champion.

