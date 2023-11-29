Creer edges out Hilson in Athletics Bendigo event

UNIVERSITY'S Andrew Creer marked an impressive victory in the 3000m at the latest round of the A.L. Parker Electrical-backed Tuesday Night Series for athletes on the Flora Hill track.
This week's racing drew 26 starters to the Retreat Road venue.
It was Creer and South Bendigo's Greg Hilson who led the way in a seven-and-a-half lap showdown to decide the 3000m winner.
Creer charged to the line in a time of 11:00.86 as Hilson and University's David Cripps clocked 11:08 and 11:21 to be next best.
Fastest female was Vanessa Garry from University in 12:13 to be fifth overall.
Steven Field ran strongly on the track to win the 5000m in 18:58 from University clubmate Tom Garry, 20:24.
The in-form Jake Hilson from South Bendigo ran two-and-a-half laps in 2:37 to take out the 1000m ahead of Beau Blythman from Bendigo Little Athletics and Keelan McInerney from Bendigo Harriers.
Results from Tuesday's racing:
Mixed 3000m: Andrew Creer 52, Uni. 11:00.86; Greg Hilson 54, SB 11:08.38; David Cripps 52, Uni. 11:21.86; Trevor Kelly 64, Eh 11:48.51; Vanessa Garry 31, Uni. 12:13.74; Piper Fynch 11, SB 12:56.29; Anthony Byrne 41, Uni. 13:24.13; Jimmy Byrne 11, Uni. 13:26.86; Ben McDermid 50, Uni. 13:31.78; Rebecca Anfuso 38, BH 13:44.61; Anthony Anfuso 39, BH 15:10.01; Nadene Macdonald 44, BH 15:32.44; Melissa Douglas 48, Uni. 17:29.12; Diana Watson 46, BH 19:06.97; Leon Gilbert 72, BH dnf.
5000m: Steven Field 45, Uni. 18:58.93; Tom Garry 31, Uni. 20:24.93; Larry Abel 58, Inv. 22:26.35.
Mixed 1000m: Jake Hilson 24, SB 2:37.66; Beau Blythman 12, BLA 3:24.69; Keelan McInerney 13, BH 3:40.64; Preston Anfuso 11, BH 3:53.25; Jack Norris 13, Inv. 3:59.36; Ronny Epps 8, Uni. 4:05.76; Oliver Anfuso 8, BH 4:07.32; Leo Epps 6, Uni. 5:24.90.
Club legend - BH Bendigo Harriers, BLA Bendigo Little Athletics; Eh Eaglehawk, SB South Bendigo, Uni. Bendigo University, Inv. Invitation.
