Friday, 1 December 2023
Creer edges out Hilson in Athletics Bendigo event

By Adam Bourke
November 30 2023 - 10:00am
Andrew Creer proved too good in the latest round of the Tuesday night athletics series.
UNIVERSITY'S Andrew Creer marked an impressive victory in the 3000m at the latest round of the A.L. Parker Electrical-backed Tuesday Night Series for athletes on the Flora Hill track.

