Young man turned life around after ice addiction, court hears

A young man has been congratulated by a Bendigo magistrate after turning his life around following his release from a correctional facility.
When the 24-year-old man faced Bendigo Magistrates' Court in November to get approval to reactivate his licence the court heard he had moved, found a job and stopped his addiction to methylamphetamine since being free.
He had previously lost his licence for failing to comply with an oral fluid test during a period in which he was addicted to ice.
The court heard the young man had weighed just 40kg at the height of his addiction but was now more than double that weight.
Since moving to the region to be closer to family members, the young man told Magistrate Russell Kelly he had handed out resumes in the town and received a job offer within a week.
Mr Kelly said the man, who has now been working for several months, was a good example to many others who appeared before the court and wished him the best for his future.
