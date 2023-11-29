Bendigo Advertiser
Thursday, 30 November 2023
'Burn out': half of Bendigo Health clinicians could leave within two years

November 29 2023 - 6:59pm
Bendigo hospital. Picture is a file photo by Peter Weaving
Bendigo hospital. Picture is a file photo by Peter Weaving

More than 50 per cent of Bendigo Health clinicians feel burnt out and could leave the city in the next two years, according to an internal hospital survey obtained by the Bendigo Advertiser.

