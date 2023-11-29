Bendigo Advertiser
Thursday, 30 November 2023
Home/News/Browse

13 Malmsbury Youth Justice teens face charges after alleged riot

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated November 29 2023 - 4:57pm, first published 4:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charges have been laid against 13 young people connected to an October incident at Malmsbury Youth Justice Centre. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Charges have been laid against 13 young people connected to an October incident at Malmsbury Youth Justice Centre. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

Multiple teenagers have been charged with armed robbery, violent disorder, kidnapping and sexual assault after an incident at the Malmsbury Youth Justice Centre on October 3.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.