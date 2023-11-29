13 Malmsbury Youth Justice teens face charges after alleged riot

Multiple teenagers have been charged with armed robbery, violent disorder, kidnapping and sexual assault after an incident at the Malmsbury Youth Justice Centre on October 3.
Macedon Ranges Crime Investigation Unit detectives have charged 13 teens following the alleged incident.
Victoria Police confirmed the teenagers, aged between 16 and 19, face more than 50 charges including armed robbery, violent disorder, aggravated home invasion, intentionally cause injury, kidnapping and sexual assault.
The investigation by detectives remains ongoing.
As previously reported, three young people were taken to hospital following the riot, according to the Department of Justice and Community Safety.
Paramedics confirmed at the time that they were treated for upper body injuries. A fourth person was believed to have been treated at the scene.
Previous assaults at the centre have included an attack on two male staff members in March, 2023.
