Looking for a place under $400K? Check out these five properties

We've found five homes under $400,000, which would be affordable for the average Bendigonian even with mortgage repayments.
It is slim pickings, though. There's a lot of empty blocks but far fewer brick and mortar houses.
The only stipulation in our search was we were looking for houses and not units. We found houses with land and room to move, but in need of a facelift and a couple of old-style miners cottages with a real historic feel.
If you are looking for a quiet spot, we tracked down a 3 bedroom house just around the corner from a shopping complex.
Check out the finds we've uncovered for under $400,000.
If you have a property story, reach out to the Advertiser at addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au
If you have a property story, reach out to the Advertiser at addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.