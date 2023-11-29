Roberts, Herbert and Martin eye Australian Open glory

Three Bendigo golfers will battle for the most prestigious trophies in Australian golf this week.
Lucas Herbert and Andrew Martin will play in the Australian Open men's event, while teenager Jazy Roberts will compete in her second-straight women's Australian Open.
The tournaments are being held concurrently at The Australian Golf Club and The Lakes Golf Club in Sydney.
Players compete at both courses on the opening two days, while the final two rounds at the weekend will be held at The Australian Golf Club.
For amateur Roberts, this week marks another learning experience as she builds on her promising career.
She played in first Australian Open last year and finished a credible tied for 30th in an elite field.
This year's event has attracted another world-class field, including Australian stars Min Jee Lee and Hannah Green.
Roberts starts her tournament on Thursday morning from 8.06am at The Australian Golf Club.
Herbert would dearly love to win his first feature event on home soil.
He showed flashes of his brilliant best in finishing tied for seventh at last week's Australian PGA Championship.
If he has a good week with the driver then Herbert has the short game to win the Open.
Herbert has an afternoon tee time for round one. He'll play alongside Aaron Baddeley and Joaquin Niemann at The Australian Golf Club.
Martin struggled to gather any momentum at the Australian PGA Championship.
Playing his first event as a DP World Tour member, Martin finished tied for 54th.
A top-10 at the Australian Open would earn Martin some valuable Race to Dubai points as he tries to establish himself on the DP World Tour.
It's not an easy task to finish inside the top-10 in a field that includes Min Woo Lee, Cam Smith, Adam Scott, Marc Leishman and reigning champion Adrian Meronk.
Martin has a morning tee time at The Australian Golf Club in round one and will play alongside England's David Horsey and fellow Aussie Jarryd Felton.
