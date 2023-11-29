It's been a rainy few days. Did we snap you rushing around in the damp?

Rain rain go away.
Bendigo has been drenched with muggy, spring rain over the past few days. On Wednesday, November 29 the city woke to 13.6 millimetres of rain between the hours of 2am and 9am with that tally rising to more than 17 mm.
And it was not forecast to stop there, the Bureau of Meteorology expecting another two millimetres to fall between 2pm and 5pm that day.
Check out the rainy day photos here:
The Bureau had forecast showers and a top of 21 degrees for the rest of Wednesday.
There is no rain forecast of November 30 and we're looking to start December with a few showers. The weekend is looking fine and sunny with tops in the mid 20s,.
The rainy end to November follows a dry October, where despite the month recording the wettest day of 2023 on October 4, only 10.8 millimetres fell for the rest of the month.
The warmer and drier weather has been attributed by the Bureau of Meteorology to El Nino, a weather pattern personified by a dry and hot climate.
In a climate driver issued on October 24 the Bureau said "oceanic indicators exhibit a clear El Nino state".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.