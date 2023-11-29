Book on Chinese heritage in Aussie Rules to be launched in Bendigo

The All Seasons Resort Hotel will host the launch of a historical football book with a distinct Bendigo flavour.
'Celestial Footy' is a book on the history of Chinese heritage in Australian Rules football.
Author Patrick Skene chronicles the participation of Chinese immigrants and their descendants, with Bendigo holding a special place in the book as the birthplace of Chinese Aussie Rules tradition.
"The Chinese footy tradition is more than 140 years old, and it is one of the hidden stories in Australian sporting history," Skene said.
"The sheer numbers of the community that played the game is extraordinary, and Bendigo is where it all started."
Bendigo was the home of Henry James Chin Kit, the pioneer Chinese player who first played for Ironbark in 1882.
Other Bendigo players covered in the book include Ron Wee Hee, Ian Chin, who went on to play for South Melbourne before World War II and Eaglehawk's Russell Goldfield Jack.
More than a football book, Celestial Footy also tells the story of the Chinese-Australian men and women, including modern-day figures such as Les Fong, Lin Jong and Darcy Vescio, who overcame obstacles to play the game they love.
The book will be launched at the All Seasons Hotel on Saturday, December 2, from 4.00pm, with entry being free and the book available on the night.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.