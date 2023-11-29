Bendigo Advertisersport
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia

Book on Chinese heritage in Aussie Rules to be launched in Bendigo

NS
By Nathan Spicer
November 30 2023 - 9:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Russell Goldfield Jack (left) trialling for South Bendigo in 1951. Picture supplied
Russell Goldfield Jack (left) trialling for South Bendigo in 1951. Picture supplied

The All Seasons Resort Hotel will host the launch of a historical football book with a distinct Bendigo flavour.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.