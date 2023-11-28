Haylee Jack on track to continue hot start to cycling season

THE Moronis Bikes Wheelrace (2000m) is feature event on Thursday night's track racing run by the Bendigo and District Cycling Club at the Tom Flood Sports Centre.
Among those to watch will be Haylee Jack racing in the Moronis Bikes colours on the Barnard Street track.
In what's been a superb start to the season, Jack has won two of the DCK Real Estate-backed Crystal Classic women's wheelrace (1000m) finals and featured on the main wheelrace podium several times.
Last Thursday it was the Castlemaine trio of Zaren Fong-Sutton, Adam Jackson and Jade Maddern who went one-two-three in the Sens Jewellers Wheelrace (1600m).
Other riders to watch include Toby McCaig, Bryce Nicholls and Nathan Brain.
First of this season's Crystal Classic finals was won by Haylee Jack and since then it's been Hope Harnetty, Lucy Hall, Haylee Jack and Emma Jackson who have charged to victory.
A big night of track cycling begins with the juniors at 6.30pm.
Senior racing starts at 7.30pm and includes scratch races and motor pace.
The MG Bendigo female rider of the night will also be up for grabs.
It's a rest for athletes who have been competing in the A.L. Parker Electrical-backed distance series.
This year is the 37th running of the series.
Runners ran 1200m last Thursday night and it was young guns Kade McCay and Keelan McInerney who starred.
From a mark of 35 seconds, Anfuso charged to victory in 4:38.
McInerney raced from the 1.15 mark and achieved a race time of 4:15.
Limit marker Renae Graham fought on to be third in a time of 5:33.
Fastest time honours went to Kade McCay who started off a two-minute handicap and ran the distance in 3:46.
The fastest female was Rebecca Anfuso.
A 1000m handicap will be run on December 7.
