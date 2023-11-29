Bendigo Advertiser
Court

Tyre and skateboard thief impersonated tax officers to steal

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
November 30 2023 - 4:00am
A thief told witnesses and victims that he worked for the Australian Taxation Office, a Bendigo court has heard. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
A man told his theft victims he was "repossessing items on behalf of the tax office" as he stole a boogie board and tyres, a Bendigo court has heard.

