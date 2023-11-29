Tyre and skateboard thief impersonated tax officers to steal

A man told his theft victims he was "repossessing items on behalf of the tax office" as he stole a boogie board and tyres, a Bendigo court has heard.
Declan Gustafsson, who is in custody on other matters, pleaded guilty on November 22 to three charges of theft - committed in Sunbury - and a weapon possession charge, namely a knife he said was for cutting oranges.
The Bendigo Magistrates' Court heard he conceded he had no oranges with him when he was found with the knife.
The first theft occurred on February 2 this year at Cellarbrations liquor store in Sunbury when Mr Gustafsson stole $120 worth of alcohol - and was filmed in the process by the store's manager, as well as being caught on CCTV.
On March 1, he went to a home in Sunbury and stole items including a skateboard, a skate ramp and a boogie board from a front yard.
He told a witness he was working for the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) and was repossessing the items.
He went to a second Sunbury home on March 4, where he stole three SUV wheels in a trolley.
He was stopped by witnesses outside and again claimed to be working for the ATO.
The witnesses called Triple Zero and Gustafsson was arrested with a fold-out knife in his waist band.
He also told police that he was "unsure" if the CTV footage from Cellarbrations was him, and said he "(didn't) believe it was".
The court said it was an "unusual" case because the 20-year-old had no priors.
His defence lawyer Ms Karin Temperley told the court he had faced some "difficulty with finances".
She also said her client wished to object to forfeiture orders for the knife which was for "cutting up oranges".
The court also heard he had told police the knife was "mostly for opening boxes" and that it provided a "bit of comfort".
Mr Gustafsson strongly refuted a claim put by police that he had said "it would stop others".
Magistrate Trieu Huynh ultimately granted the application to forfeit the knife.
Mr Gustafsson was fined $500 without conviction.
