Letters: stick history museum in empty former Golden Square school

It is very clear, according to themselves and their well-known media cheerleaders, inflation is not their fault, influenced by overseas developments, and continues because of excessive business increases to consumers here in OZ, have a trillion dollar debt, 500 billion of that, accumulated prior to COVID-19, would have had a $78 billion dollar budget deficit, that's nothing but petty cash, interest rates, grocery prices, petrol prices, would be as cheap as, they would know the High Court's decision in advance, and have legislation ready to keep the people who they wished to lock up for life, well and truly under control, and our lives would be one big party.

