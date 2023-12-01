Letters: stick history museum in empty former Golden Square school

The (former) Golden Square Primary School is the prime location for the Bendigo Museum; a place where the complete history of Bendigo and surrounds could be displayed.
Some may say that Bendigo already has a Chinese museum, a tramways museum and a military museum, but what about everyone else; the other pioneers, the industries such as gold mining; the railway workshops; the architects etc, etc?
There are many areas within the building and surrounds that would be suitable for display, admin and storage of exhibits. The piece of land off Panton Street could be sold off for development, to offset the museum establishment costs.
Lets grasp this opportunity while we can and finally have a place where our history can be showcased for all.
Stuart Symonds, Quarry Hill
I write to express my profound disappointment at the government's proposed legislation which will see some non-citizens indefinitely detained.
This legislation is primarily directed at refugees, and demonstrates the Government's tacit acceptance of the Coalition's narrative that refugees are bad and undesirable people.
This narrative was first espoused by John Howard 22 years ago, and is essentially racist; declaring that these people are not as good as us.
This narrative needs to be challenged. Every day in Australia criminals are released back into the community, having served their time in prison. We don't get alarmed by that, or take swift action to put them back in detention.
This narrative implies that refugees who have served their time are more likely to offend than the rest of us citizens. There is no basis for this claim.
The government, spooked by the opposition, is blatantly denying the human rights of people who have become stateless, many of them after fleeing war and persecution in their countries of origin. The Government is condemning them to further trauma and futility.
Human rights are under attack for the sake of political expediency. It is time for our leaders to show some courage, and to stand up for what is right, instead of seeking political advantage at the expense of a small group of people who have already been punished for their crimes.
Ken Rookes, California Gully
You know Christmas is coming, when we are lectured by the LNP. Why on earth did we vote them out of office at the last election?
It is very clear, according to themselves and their well-known media cheerleaders, inflation is not their fault, influenced by overseas developments, and continues because of excessive business increases to consumers here in OZ, have a trillion dollar debt, 500 billion of that, accumulated prior to COVID-19, would have had a $78 billion dollar budget deficit, that's nothing but petty cash, interest rates, grocery prices, petrol prices, would be as cheap as, they would know the High Court's decision in advance, and have legislation ready to keep the people who they wished to lock up for life, well and truly under control, and our lives would be one big party.
Time to get on the turps.
But the biggest bonus of all, would be the fact that we would save a monty on less ministerial positions, because their Prime minister of the day, could hold as many ministerial portfolios as he wishes.
This could save us millions of dollars. Just a pity that the last experiment was a complete disaster.
But all is not lost folks, the previous participant is still sitting on the back bench ready and able to take over, and restore the phantom calls on the nominated portfolios, and ready to assure us that nothing will pass his desk to anyone else, for them to stuff up.
G'day Santa.??
Ken Price, Bendigo
Jacinta Allan finally held her first press conference as Premier in her hometown Bendigo on Friday, a whole two months after taking the keys to the Premier's private office.
For someone who should be championing regional Victoria, it took far too long to invite the parliamentary press pack to bounce along our crumbling country roads and experience regional Victoria.
Sadly, those two months of regional inactivity, even in her own seat, are emblematic of a big city premier presiding over a government that continues to snub regional areas.
Premier Allan can't manage money, can't manage projects and can't stand up for Victorians - with hardworking regional Victorians copping it even harder than their city counterparts.
The premier has been the minister responsible for 90 per cent of Labor's massive cost blowouts, meaning more than $12 million a day is being paid to the big banks rather than fixing our roads, hospitals and schools.
Premier Allan's debt-building legacy is hitting every Victorian in the hip pocket right now, with cost of living expenses including our water bills, power bills and even car registration going through the roof.
The premier was the minister responsible for the Commonwealth Games when that fiasco erupted, the cancellation impacting on so many hardworking regional Victorians.
And there is no sign Premier Allan is doing anything to bridge the great divide between city and country.
Analysis from the Parliamentary Budget Office (PBO) shows that only 15 per cent of total asset investment in Labor's latest budget is taking place in the bush - despite 25 per cent of Victorians living in the regions.
Our regional roads are in decay, with Labor cutting the road maintenance budget by 45 per cent since 2020.
Premier Allan may have appeared at Bendigo Health when she finally fronted in her hometown last week, but it was wallpaper over the cracks of regional health system in crisis.
The masterplan for an outdated Mildura Base Public Hospital is locked in a vault and much needed redevelopments of the Bairnsdale, Swan Hill and Hamilton Hospitals are in limbo.
It's time for Premier Allan to remember where she's from. It's time regional Victoria was rewarded with its fair share.
