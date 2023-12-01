Bendigo Advertiser
Sunday, 3 December 2023
Letters: stick history museum in empty former Golden Square school

December 2 2023 - 8:00am
The old Golden Square Primary School site. Picture by Glenn Daniels.
The (former) Golden Square Primary School is the prime location for the Bendigo Museum; a place where the complete history of Bendigo and surrounds could be displayed.

