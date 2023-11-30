Pretty homestead on peaceful acres

Bestowed with the name Longlea, this property has a beautiful Federation-style homestead on a holding of approximately 20 acres.
Agent Wayne Heard describes it as truly captivating and stunning.
This "homestead makes an outstanding first impression and occupies a prominent position overlooking the surrounding rural landscape," Wayne said.
Inside you'll find there are "many gracious traditional features such as 11 foot ceilings with patterned cornice, large colonial cedar windows and doors, timber pelmets and dado boards."
The layout includes three bedrooms, two of which have been given a built-in robe, while the main has a walk-in robe and a three-piece ensuite.
Additionally, "French doors and picture windows provide lovely views over the dam and access to the rear verandah."
The shared spaces incorporating the kitchen, dining and living area are open plan.
The kitchen includes a large island bench and breakfast bar, along with the illumination of pendant lighting, the styling of solid timber cabinetry, and the storage capacity of a walk-in-pantry.
"A reverse-cycle air-conditioner in the dining area, together with a Heat-charm wood heater, provides comfort and ambience."
The outdoor entertaining areas are also quite accommodating. There are deep verandahs with handmade red brick paving, along with a large slate-paved undercover entertaining area complete with a spa, which all "provide wonderful spaces for outdoor fun."
The current residents are horse enthusiasts and so the sheds, fences and other infrastructure are very suitable for them. However, there are many recreational pursuits which you could use this property for (or to simply store your various outdoor toys for grown ups).
There's a big barn-style double garage with a fully-lined studio, and a large two-bay machinery shed.
The eight stables and a tack room are new, plus there's new fencing on three sides of the property.
Speaking of which, it is currently arranged into four paddocks.
Water storage is plentiful too, with two dams as well as two tanks with a combined tank storage capacity of 67,500L.
