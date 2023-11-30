Bendigo Advertiser
Pretty homestead on peaceful acres

By House of the Week
November 30 2023 - 5:05pm
3 BED | 2 BATH | 4 CAR

  • 58 Hilltop Drive, Eppalock
  • $900,000 - $990,000
  • AGENCY: Elders Bendigo
  • CONTACT: Wayne Heard 0409 248 477
  • INSPECT: By appointment

Bestowed with the name Longlea, this property has a beautiful Federation-style homestead on a holding of approximately 20 acres.

