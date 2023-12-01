Insight into living with invisible disabilities in Australia Advertising Feature

Just because someone doesn't look disabled, doesn't mean they're not living with a disability of some kind. Picture Shutterstock

Some forms of disability are apparent.

However, many of the disabilities that around 4.4 million Australians live with are not so evident at first glance. They may even be so far from apparent that you wouldn't know unless they told you. These are known as invisible disabilities and might be beneficial when the person wants to blend in and be treated as anyone else would be by strangers and casual acquaintances.



It's not so beneficial when policymakers and planners in workplaces or other organisations forget they exist and subsequently make no allowances for any of their needs. Nor is it helpful when other people don't think to (or perhaps don't want to) make any allowances for them simply because they don't look disabled.

The Invisible Disabilities Association in the USA stated invisible disabilities can include "debilitating pain, fatigue, dizziness, cognitive dysfunctions, brain injuries, learning differences and mental health disorders, as well as hearing and vision impairments".

They may also include other conditions if they significantly impact daily life, such as sleep disorders or diabetes. Likewise, it noted, "whether or not a person utilises an assistive device, if they are debilitated by such symptoms as described above, they [also] live with invisible disabilities".

Mr River Night, a national disability sector advocate, pointed out that in Australia, 12 per cent of school-aged boys and 7.1 per cent of school-aged girls are living with a disability. "Around 10 per cent of NDIS participants are aged six years old and under, and [it's] a little less for seven to 18-year-olds," Mr Night said.

"Autism makes up the primary diagnosis for most people accessing NDIS, but most funding goes to those with physical support needs. Some of the last numbers from the Australian Bureau of Statistics suggested 9.5 per cent of males and 5.7 per cent of females [aged] 0 to 14 years old have a disability."

Meanwhile, atWork Australia said, "A quarter of young Australians are estimated to have a chronic mental health condition, impacting participation in the workforce". Workplaces that don't actively seek to employ people living with a disability might be missing a good opportunity as well.

APM Group CEO Michael Anghie said research has consistently shown that people living with a disability have lower rates of absenteeism, take less sick and personal leave, and have higher retention rates than other workers.

"Lack of 'suitable roles' is cited by 53 per cent of employers as the main factor stopping the recruitment of people with disability, suggesting many employers continue to underrate their capabilities," Mr Anghie said.

Beyond the workplace, some companies recognise the need for more than just wheelchair access. One example is a set quiet time (reduced sound levels) in some of our major supermarkets. In mid-November, Coles increased the number of days they did this per week to five, so now it's 6pm to 7pm, Monday to Friday, nationally.

What the rest of Australia can do is be mindful that someone they don't know (or don't know well) might be living with a disability that affects their daily life.

According to the website idpwd.com.au (funded by the Commonwealth of Australia), the specific aim of the UN's International Day of People with Disability is to "promote community awareness, understanding and acceptance of people with disability". This year's theme "asks everyone to work together to make the world better and fairer for people with disability".