Many amazing possibilities

With separate titles and a combined parcel of land that's about 1000 square metres, this pair of renovated homes offers you some interesting options.
Each home has three bedrooms and the location is ideal too, being so close to Bendigo's CBD.
Agent Melissa Thatcher also says that builders, developers, and investors would see further potential. Both homes are positioned nearest the front of the block, leaving open the possibility of applying to council to further develop the site with townhouses.
As they sit though, you could live in one and rent the other, or rent them both. The vendor is also willing to consider selling them separately.
The aforementioned renovations have been meticulous as well. Freshly painted inside and out, they each have a new and stylish kitchen along with a beautiful bathroom, plus polished timber floors, split system heating and cooling in each room, and new window furnishings and floor coverings.
Meanwhile they each retain character-filled ornate ceilings, sash windows and many other decorative period features.
The timber decks at the back of each home overlook the large rear yards, while there's a carriage laneway in between the homes. The yards are fully fenced and have rolled turf.
