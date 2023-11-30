Bendigo Advertiser
Friday, 1 December 2023
Lovely Federation styling

By Feature Property
November 30 2023 - 5:08pm
3 BED | 2 BATH | 4 CAR

  • 13 Belmont Street, Inglewood
  • $600,000 - $620,000
  • AGENCY: F.P Nevins & Co. Real Estate
  • CONTACT: James Nevins 0407 302 900
  • INSPECT: By appointment

The Inglewood Development and Tourism website - inglewood.vic.au - says "this historic gold mining town presents a vision of the past."

