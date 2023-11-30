Lovely Federation styling

The Inglewood Development and Tourism website - inglewood.vic.au - says "this historic gold mining town presents a vision of the past."
Interestingly, they go on to say that it was the site of the last great Victorian gold rush, and it occurred in the 1860s.
Although built in 1987, this home honours the town's heritage with its Federation styling on the outside, while being pleasingly modern, and spacious, on the inside.
Additionally, agent James Nevins said that this home is as good as the day it was built by AV Jennings.
Click here to read this week's view.com.au emag.
It also sits on a large block of about 1931 square metres, surrounded by Colorbond fencing. The front yard features cement paths and false grass surrounding the raised verandah.
There's also a double garage and a rear verandah attached to the home, plus a separate double garage, a workshop, and a garden shed on the property. The home also has town water, and a big rainwater tank.
Turn right upon entry and you'll be in the formal lounge room and second dining room which have a reverse cycle split system.
Turn left instead and you'll be in the family room which has a solid fuel fuel heater and is open plan with the meals area and the kitchen. The layout also has three bedrooms and a study, an ensuite for the main bedroom, a separate toilet next to the family bathroom, and a separate laundry next to that.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.