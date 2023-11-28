Haasbroek impresses at School Sport Australia championships

St Francis of the Fields student Milanke Haasbroek capped a busy 2023 with two fine performances at the School Sport Australia track and field championships in Launceston.
Haasbroek finished 10th in the 10-year-old girls 1500m final and was ranked 12th in the 10-year-old girls 800m.
In the 1500m, Hassbroek ran a quick time of 5:25.37 to be the second Victorian over the line.
Tessa Davidson won the final in a time 5:03.07.
In the 800m, Haasbroek ran a time of 2:44.73 to be sixth in her heat and 12th overall.
Earlier this year Haasbroek represented Victoria at the national cross-country carnival after she finished second at the state titles.
At the state titles she ran 8:54 for the 2km, while at the national titles she produced a time of 7:34 for the 2km - just 19 seconds outside of the medals.
