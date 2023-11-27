Crone in line to return to Sheffield Shield cricket with Victoria

Fresh from strong performances with Carlton and the Victorian second XI, Bendigo cricket product Xavier Crone could play his first Sheffield Shield match of the summer this week.
Crone is in the Victorian squad of 13 for the trip to Adelaide to play South Australia, starting Tuesday.
Crone took 5-61 to bowl Carlton to victory over Melbourne at Premier Cricket level last round.
He captained Victoria second XI in the Toyota Cup against Tasmania last week and had figures of 2-10 in the first innings and 1-69 in the second innings.
Crone played one Sheffield Shield game in the 2021-22 season where he had match figures of 4-103.
With Scott Boland rested for the match, Crone and former Test speedster Peter Siddle will battle for the final pace bowling spot in the team.
Former Sandhurst spinner Todd Murphy will miss his second-straight state match as he recovers from a shoulder injury.
Cricket Victoria's Head of Male Cricket, David Hussey, said the team was looking to continue its momentum following a thrilling victory last week against Queensland.
"After a superb win against the Bulls at the MCG, we're looking forward to getting out to Adelaide and building on our performance last week," Hussey said.
"The Redbacks are a strong side, and it will be a great contest between 3rd and 4th in the Sheffield Shield standings.
"With this being our last game before the BBL kicks off, it is a fantastic opportunity for our players to put their hands up for Test selection.
"We continue to work with Cricket Australia to manage Scott Boland before a big international summer, with the plan being to build up to the Tests against Pakistan and the West Indies.
"We're keen to have Scott around the group in Adelaide as a senior player to support and assist our younger players. He will still train with the boys, and it is a good opportunity for him to keep hitting his workloads while also being around the group.
"We've taken a cautious approach with Todd [Murphy] and while he was close to playing, we feel it is best to make sure he is 100% fit before he returns to the side."
Victorian squad to play South Australia: Will Sutherland (Prahran), Xavier Crone (Carlton), Travis Dean (Footscray), Peter Handscomb (St Kilda), Sam Harper (Melbourne), Marcus Harris (St Kilda), Campbell Kellaway (Melbourne), Jon Merlo (St Kilda), Fergus O'Neill (Melbourne), Mitch Perry (Richmond), Will Pucovski (Melbourne), Peter Siddle (Dandenong), Doug Warren (Melbourne University).
