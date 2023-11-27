Bendigo midweek bowls: Square triumphs over Inglewood

Golden Square has upset Inglewood in round seven action of Bendigo Midweek Bowls division one.
Missing skipper Robert Day the Woodies fell just short in a 61-56 loss.
Woodies skipper Laurie Witham continued his good form atop the player ladder with a 24-15 win over Neville Bowland.
Alan Eddy cancelled out Witham's performance to beat Lindsay Kelly 22-13.
The difference came on the rink between Julie Ross and Ian Chamberlain.
Ross triumphed over Chamberlain 24-19 to ensure Square stay in touch with the top four.
EAGLEHAWK VS KANGAROO FLAT
Kangaroo Flat secured a third consecutive win to jump the Woodies into second place on the division one ladder.
Flat won on all three rinks with Gregory Podesta putting in the most dominant showing in a 27-16 victory over Stephen Piercy.
Bradley Marron proved too strong for Kaye Rowe 28-21 and Eric White snatched victory from Ken Rusbridge 25-22.
BENDIGO VS SOUTH BENDIGO
South Bendigo has shot clear atop the table with a 14 shot victory against Bendigo.
The Diggers now sit 18 points clear from Flat as we hit the halfway mark of the season.
While there wasn't much between the rinks all three ended up falling in the Diggers favour.
Daryl Rowley snuck home against Lee Harris 22-19 in the tightest battle of the day while David White beat Gary Downie 22-17 and Taylah Marron downed Tom Lokys 27-21.
WOODBURY VS BENDIGO EAST
The Magpies claimed their first win of the season defeating Woodbury by 17 shots.
In the battle of the bottom two sides the Magpies came out on top 61-44.
Heather Cozens and Peter Huggard drew their rink 18 apiece but Robert Clough comfortably triumphed over Alan Brodie 18-10 along with Steve O'Bree who beat Maurice McMahon 25-16.
DIVISION 1:
Golden Square 61 def Inglewood 56
Julie Ross 24 def Ian Chamberlain 19, Neville Bowland 15 It Laurie Witham 24, Alan Eddy 22 def Lindsay Kelly 13
Eaglehawk 59 It Kangaroo Flat 80
Stephen Piercy 16 It Gregory Podesta 27, Kaye Rowe 21 It Bradley Marron, Ken Rusbridge 22 It 25
Bendigo 57 It South Bendigo 71
Gary Downie 17 It David White 22, Lee Harris 19 It Daryl Rowley 22, Tom Lokys 21 It Taylah Marron 27
Woodbury 44 It Bendigo East 61
Maurice McMahon 16 It Steve O'Bree 25, Heather Cozens 18 dr Peter Huggard 18, Alan Brodie 10 It Robert Clough 18
DIVISION 2:
White Hills 83 def Golden Square 40, Kangaroo Flat 47 It Castlemaine 54, Heathcote 47 It Strathfieldsaye 60, Harcourt forfeit Bendigo East
DIVISION 3:
Golden Square 46 It White Hills 78, Woodbury 46 It Marong 68, Castlemaine 59 It Eaglehawk 68, Bendigo 66 def Bendigo East 46
DIVISION 4:
Harcourt forfeit Golden Square, Kangaroo Flat 67 def Calivil/Serpentine 55, South Bendigo 105 def Dingee 22, Strathfieldsaye 47 It North Bendigo 68
DIVISION 5:
Campbells Creek 32 It White Hills 37, Golden Square 45 def Bendigo 37, Inglewood 31 It South Bendigo 42, Harcourt vs Bendigo East
DIVISION 6:
White Hills 39 def Castlemaine 30, Marong vs Eaglehawk, South Bendigo 40 def Strathfieldsaye 33
