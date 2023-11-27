Bendigo Advertiser
Monday, 27 November 2023
BDCA women's cricket: Bulldogs and Dragons flex muscles

By Nathan Spicer
November 27 2023 - 4:30pm
Strathfieldsaye's Cilla Boucher attempts a pull shot in her sides win over Strathdale-Maristians on Sunday.
Lisa Chesters Shield powerhouses Golden Square and Sandhurst flexed their muscles in round six with last year's grand finalists both claiming ten wicket wins.

