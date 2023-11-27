BDCA women's cricket: Bulldogs and Dragons flex muscles

Lisa Chesters Shield powerhouses Golden Square and Sandhurst flexed their muscles in round six with last year's grand finalists both claiming ten wicket wins.
The clear two standout clubs in Bendigo women's cricket will resume their rivalry this Sunday as they look to one up the other ahead of what is almost certain to be another grand final meeting in February.
Reigning premiers Golden Square claimed the chocolates in the 2022-23 decider, but Sandhurst snatched a measure of revenge in round one and remain undefeated to this point.
The one side who could have potentially given the pair a run for their money - Bendigo - was brushed aside by the Bulldogs on Sunday.
The Goers were sitting third on the ladder heading into the round but the gulf in class between teams was on show as the Bulldogs methodically rolled through their opponents' batting lineup to bowl them out for 63.
It was an almighty collapse from the Goers who lost all ten wickets for 30 runs having been 0-33 after Dannielle Flood (25) and Amy Ryan (16) laid a decent platform.
Melissa Popple ran riot snaring a five wicket haul while only conceding seven runs from her five overs.
Megan Baird also chimed in claiming two top order wickets to finish with 2-8 off 3.0.
In reply Square guns Tammy Norquay (33 not out) and Sarah Mannes (25 not out) made light work of the chase passing the Goers total in 7.2 overs.
While it wasn't as dominant a performance by the Dragons their win came in very similar fashion having lost the toss and forced to bowl the ladder leaders restricted the Demons to 7-105 from their 25 overs.
Jessy Matthews top scored for the Demons with 40 but struggled to find partners.
Dragons skippers Kate Shallard (3-3 off 5.0) and Maree Pearce (3-27 off 5.0) were the pick of the bowlers.
Shallard (58 not out) and Pearce (41 not out) backed it up with the bat combining for a 108 run opening stand to drag their side home with just under ten overs to spare.
In the final game of the round Strathfieldsaye secured its second victory of the campaign with a five wicket win over Strathdale-Maristians.
Electing to bat first the Jets posted 5-101 with Sophie Castle (30 not out) top scoring.
Madison Cleeland took 2-16 off 5.0 for the Suns.
The Suns came close in their run chase falling one run short due to the Jets only needing eight wickets.
Castle was also vital with the ball taking 3-19 off 5.0 while MacKenzee Porter (3-14 off 5.0) was just as damaging.
