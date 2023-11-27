BDCA: Junior cricket weekend scores, wrap and photos

It was a disjointed weekend for junior cricket across Bendigo, with all Saturday morning games cancelled due to inclement weather.
Fortunately, the under-12 divisions were able to go ahead on Sunday as the rain cleared.
In a low-scoring round in the under-12 A division, Kangaroo Flat (5-108) and Strathfieldsaye Blue (3-120) played out a high-scoring thriller.
Flat batsman Sam Colbert (29) top scored, but it wasn't enough as his side fell by 11 runs.
The highlight performance of the weekend came in Eaglehawk's thrashing of White Hills.
Xavier Williams took the incredible figures of 4-0 from only ten balls as the Hawks rolled the Demons for 8-29 before posting 3-121 from their 20 overs.
Elsewhere, Samuel Preston's all-around performance ensured Bendigo United snuck home against Strathfieldsaye Yellow.
Preston took 2-15 off 3.0 as the Jets posted 6-79 before top scoring for the Redbacks, making 14.
Redbacks opening bowler Jed King (2-5 off 3.0) also put in a solid showing.
Hudson Ruffell and Ryder Cavalier can hold their heads high in a losing cause for Maiden Gully Marist versus Strathdale-Maristians Orange.
Ruffell made a run a ball 27 not out and took 2-14 off 2.0 while Cavalier scored an unbeaten 17 before claiming figures of 2-9 off 2.0.
U12A:
Eaglehawk 3/121 20.0 def White Hills 8-29 14.4
Maiden Gully Marist 6/84 20.0 It Strathdale-Maristians Orange 7/90 20.0
Strathfieldsaye Yellow 6/79 20.0 It Bendigo United 7/86 20.0
Kangaroo Flat 5/108 20.0 It Strathfieldsaye Blue 3/120 20.0
Strathdale-Maristians Suns 7/86 19.5 It Strathdale-Maristians Blue 4/98 20.0
U12B:
Strathdale-Maristians 8/90 19.1 def Bendigo United 6/70 20.0
Golden Square 4/82 def Maiden Gully Marist 5/51 20.0
Eaglehawk 8/37 15.0 It Sandhurst 4/63 20.0
Huntly North 7/8 9.4 It Huntly North Power 4/77 20.0
