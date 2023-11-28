Dyer pleads guilty to smashing phone into person's head, drug driving

A 42-year-old Bendigo man, Nicholas James Dyer, has faced court on a string of charges including smashing a phone into a person's head.
The Bendigo Magistrates' Court also heard he faced charges of driving an unregistered vehicle, driving while suspended and speeding in Shelbourne in May 2023.
The speed limit on the Bendigo-Maryborough Road was 100 km/h when he was clocked doing 119 km/h at the time.
He was also charged with drug driving in Golden Square in June 2022 although he said he believed the methylamphetamine found in his system was the result of a vape he had been offered.
Regarding the incident in which he smashed a phone into the person's head, he has been charged with two counts of unlawful assault, unlawful assault using an instrument, recklessly causing injury, intentionally causing injury and damaging property.
The court heard that victim received a 3cm hairline laceration and did not receive further medical attention despite bleeding from the injury.
Dyer's recent charges, for which he pleaded guilty, also breached a previous community corrections order.
The court heard Dyer has now moved on after a time when his life was "quite chaotic".
He cares for a family member with advanced multiple sclerosis and is eligible for a carer's payment.
The court also heard he has completed courses "off his own bat online" with the aim of reducing reoffending.
Magistrate Trieu Huynh also heard Dyer was "someone who has tried to make a contribution", which was backed up by a letter from the South Bendigo Football Club.
Dyer was fined $500 with conviction for the breach of his previous community corrections order, has been placed on a new 15 month community corrections order with a requirement to complete 150 hours of unpaid community work, and has had his licence cancelled and disqualified for six months.
