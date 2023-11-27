Bendigo Advertiser
Monday, 27 November 2023
Arthur Guy Memorial Painting Prize exhibition showcases finalists

Updated November 27 2023 - 1:50pm, first published 1:30pm
Arthur Guy Memorial Painting Prize finalists' work are on display at the Bendigo Art Gallery, including prize winner 'Antara' by Tuppy Ngintja Goodwin. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Some of the country's most accomplished artists have had their work displayed at the Bendigo Art Gallery as part of the 2023 Arthur Guy Memorial Painting Prize exhibition.

