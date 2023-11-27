Arthur Guy Memorial Painting Prize exhibition showcases finalists

Some of the country's most accomplished artists have had their work displayed at the Bendigo Art Gallery as part of the 2023 Arthur Guy Memorial Painting Prize exhibition.
The free exhibition showcases work from the 36 finalists, headlined by this year's prize winner Pitjantatjara artist Tuppy Ngintja Goodwin's piece Antara.
The Arthur Guy Memorial Painting Prize is held every two years, in honour of Arthur Guy, who was educated at Camp Hill State School in Bendigo and died while serving in the air force in 1915.
The winner receives $50,000 and their work becomes part of the Bendigo Art Gallery's permanent collection.
Bendigo Art Gallery Director Jessica Bridgfoot said the prestigious prize offers a snapshot of current painting practice in Australia.
"For the winner, this prize is a major career breakthrough, for finalists, it's an opportunity to have their work shown alongside their peers, in our beautiful gallery, and for audiences, the exhibition offers a snapshot of the national contemporary painting landscape," she said.
The exhibition is on until February 18, 2024.
