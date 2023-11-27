Bendigo Advertiser
Victoria's SES units left without operational funding since August

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
November 28 2023 - 4:30am
State Emergency Service units across Victoria have been waiting four months for their basic annual operational funding.
Victoria's 150 volunteer State Emergency Service units have been left without operational funding for four months with VICSES head office in a standoff with the state government over the service's annual budget.

