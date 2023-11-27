Heathcote District Football Netball League 2024 fixture

Our first taste of the 2024 Heathcote District Football Netball League season has dropped, with the league announcing the fixture.
A blockbuster round one is highlighted by the grand final rematch, where Heathcote will attempt to get a measure of revenge against Mount Pleasant, who'll be expected to unfurl their 2023 premiership flag.
In the first of two-night matches across the opening fortnight, Colbinabbin will welcome Elmore.
The following week, White Hills hosts the Blues on Saturday night.
The Demons and Grasshoppers will resume their storied netball rivalry in round four after the Red and Blacks triumph this season.
After a straight sets exit in the netball in 2023 Elmore faces the Grasshoppers and North Bendigo in its opening fortnight.
We will have to wait until round six for the Bloods to face traditional netball rivals White Hills.
North Bendigo has the bye-round one and will begin their season on April 13.
ROUND 1 - APRIL 6:
Colbinabbin (N) vs Elmore
LBU vs Leitchville-Gunbower
Mount Pleasant vs Heathcote
Huntly vs White Hills
North Bendigo BYE
ROUND 2 - APRIL 13:
Elmore vs North Bendigo
Leitchville-Gunbower (G) vs Colbinabbin
Heathcote vs LBU
White Hills (N) vs Mount Pleasant
Huntly BYE
ROUND 3 - APRIL 20:
North Bendigo vs Leitchville-Gunbower
Colbinabbin vs Heathcote
LBU vs White Hills
Mount Pleasant vs Huntly
Elmore BYE
ROUND 4 - APRIL 27:
Heathcote vs North Bendigo
White Hills vs Colbinabbin
Huntly vs LBU
Leitchville-Gunbower (G) vs Elmore
Mount Pleasant BYE
ROUND 5 - MAY 4:
North Bendigo vs White Hills
Colbinabbin vs Huntly
LBU vs Mount Pleasant
Elmore vs Heathcote
Leitchville-Gunbower BYE
ROUND 6 - MAY 11:
Huntly vs North Bendigo
Mount Pleasant vs Colbinabbin
White Hills vs Elmore
Heathcote vs Leitchville-Gunbower
LBU BYE
ROUND 7 - MAY 18:
North Bendigo vs Mount Pleasant
Colbinabbin vs LBU
Elmore vs Huntly
Leitchville-Gunbower (G) vs White Hills
Heathcote BYE
ROUND 8 - MAY 25:
LBU vs North Bendigo
Mount Pleasant vs Elmore
Huntly vs Leitchville-Gunbower
White Hills vs Heathcote
Colbinabbin BYE
ROUND 9 - JUNE 1:
North Bendigo vs Colbinabbin
Elmore vs LBU
Leitchville-Gunbower (G) vs Mount Pleasant
Heathcote vs Huntly
White Hills BYE
ROUND 10 - JUNE 15:
Leitchville-Gunbower (L) vs North Bendigo
Heathcote vs Colbinabbin
White Hills vs LBU
Huntly vs Mount Pleasant
Elmore BYE
ROUND 11 - JUNE 22:
North Bendigo vs Elmore
Colbinabbin vs Leitchville-Gunbower
LBU vs Heathcote
Mount Pleasant vs White Hills
Huntly BYE
ROUND 12 - JUNE 29:
Elmore vs Colbinabbin
Leitchville-Gunbower (L) vs LBU
Heathcote vs Mount Pleasant
White Hills vs Huntly
North Bendigo BYE
ROUND 13 - JULY 6:
North Bendigo vs Heathcote
Colbinabbin vs White Hills
Elmore vs Leitchville-Gunbower
LBU vs Huntly
Mount Pleasant BYE
ROUND 14 - JULY 13:
White Hills vs North Bendigo
Huntly vs Colbinabbin
Mount Pleasant vs LBU
Heathcote vs Elmore
Leitchville-Gunbower BYE
ROUND 15 - JULY 20:
North Bendigo vs Huntly
Colbinabbin vs Mount Pleasant
Elmore vs White Hills
Leitchville-Gunbower (L) vs Heathcote
LBU BYE
ROUND 16 - JULY 27:
Mount Pleasant vs North Bendigo
LBU vs Colbinabbin
Huntly vs Elmore
White Hills vs Leitchville-Gunbower
Heathcote BYE
ROUND 17 - AUGUST 3:
North Bendigo vs LBU
Elmore vs Mount Pleasant
Leitchville-Gunbower (L) vs Huntly
Heathcote vs White Hills
Colbinabbin BYE
ROUND 18 - AUGUST 10:
Colbinabbin vs North Bendigo
LBU vs Elmore
Mount Pleasant vs Leitchville-Gunbower
Huntly vs Heathcote
White Hills BYE
FINALS:
Qualifying Final: Saturday August 17
Elimination Final: Sunday August 18
Second Semi Final: Saturday August 24
First Semi Final: Sunday August 25
Preliminary Final: Saturday August 31
Grand Final: Saturday September 7
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.