Giant-killer United tames BDCA rival in Kookaburra Cup

United Cricket Club has enjoyed a rich history in the Emu Valley Cricket Association, but few wins have been more satisfying than Sunday's stunning upset of Bendigo District Cricket Association club Strathfieldsaye.
The Tigers became the first EVCA club to defeat a BDCA club in the annual Kookaburra Cup Twenty20 competition.
The tournament brings together the premier T20 clubs from across the Northern Rivers' leagues.
Traditionally, BDCA clubs have been too strong for their EVCA rivals, but Sunday was a different story.
The Tigers, who play their club cricket on synthetic pitches, edged out Strathfieldsaye by five runs on the Jets' turf at Tannery Lane.
They went on to defeat Tallarook in round two and advanced to Sunday night's grand final, but Echuca proved too good in the decider.
"We were hoping to be as competitive as we could, but to show that we are talented enough to beat a BDCA side was really nice," United all-rounder Harry Whittle said.
"We're super proud of what we did on Sunday. We knew that the previous years the EVCA teams have been pumped by the turf competitions, so for us to make it to the grand final was a great achievement.
"Everyone at the club is really proud."
After being sent into bat, United posted 8-127 thanks to a superb 53 off 36 balls from Harry Whittle and 31 off 30 balls from Fraser Gentry.
Jets' skipper Ben Devanny took 3-14 to be the pick of Strathfieldsaye's bowlers.
Most expected the Jets to have few troubles chasing a target of 128 off 20 overs, but United's bowlers gave little away and the home side struggled to put together a meaningful partnership.
Spinner Mac Whittle (2-19) and new-ball bowlers Dylan Bailie (2-29) and Joe Hartney (1-14) put the Tigers on top.
A late cameo from Aston Wilson (24 off 16 balls) gave the Jets a glimmer of hope, but the Tigers held their nerve.
"I thought we bowled really well in both of our first two games,'' Harry Whittle said.
"Our fielding in the win against Tallarook was great. (T20 skipper) Alex Code took three catches and two of them were screamers.
"We were disappointed not to win the final, but overall it was a great day for the club."
In the final at the QEO, United was held to 8-97 by Echuca. Harry Whittle top-scored with 28, while Tom Calvert chipped in with 21.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.