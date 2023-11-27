Bendigo Advertiser
Monday, 27 November 2023
Giant-killer United tames BDCA rival in Kookaburra Cup

By Adam Bourke
November 27 2023 - 3:09pm
United batsmen Fraser Gentry plays a classical cover drive.
United batsmen Fraser Gentry plays a classical cover drive.

United Cricket Club has enjoyed a rich history in the Emu Valley Cricket Association, but few wins have been more satisfying than Sunday's stunning upset of Bendigo District Cricket Association club Strathfieldsaye.

