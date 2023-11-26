Castlemaine cyclists scorch the Bendigo cycling track

CASTLEMAINE riders blitzed in the wheelrace finals at last Thursday night's Bendigo and District Cycling Club track racing.
A big night for the 'Maine at the Tom Flood Sports Centre began with victory for Emma Jackson in the DCK Real Estate-backed Crystal Classic women's wheelrace.
Runner-up in the 1000m duel was Castlemaine clubmate Hope Harnetty as Montana Collier and Haylee Jack were next best.
It was a Castlemaine trifecta in the Sens Jewellers Wheelrace (1600m), proudly supported by Noel and Paul Sens.
As Noel Sens called the action it was the in-form Zaren Fong-Sutton who powered to an impressive victory ahead of Adam Jackson and Jade Maddern.
Haylee Jack and Milana Freer also showed plenty of determination and skill to be fourth and fifth.
The lead-up to the wheelrace final included a 12-lap motor pace for A-grade in which Fong-Sutton beat Toby McCaig and Adam Jackson.
Another top night for the Harnetty clan included wins for Hope in the C-grade motor pace, and scratch race.
The B-grade motor pace of 10 laps went the way of Daniel Nicholls as the attacking Jack Ketterer marked his return to the track by being in second place.
Daniel Jackson won the B-grade scratch race, 10 laps.
The A-grade field completed its timed 20-lap scratch in 11:10.88 as Fong-Sutton, Toby McCaig, Kade Killeen and Milana Freer led the way.
Top performers in the juniors included Charlie Anstee, Cadence Benjamin, Amber Kelly and Arie Riley.
A stand-out across the under 15-17 division was Sebastian Freer who won the seven lap scratch race, elimination and motor pace.
The talented youngster was runner-up to Amber Kelly in the 1200m wheelrace final.
Track cycling is on this Thursday night at the Tom Flood Sports Centre track in Barnard Street.
Junior racing is on from 6.30pm.
Main events on the senior program from 7.30pm are the DCK Real Estate Crystal Classic women's wheelrace, and Moroni's Bikes Wheelrace (2000m).
The MC Bendigo female rider of the night will also be up for grabs.
