Herbert finishes tied for seventh in Australian PGA Championship

BENDIGO'S Lucas Herbert has finished inside the top 10 of the Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland Golf Club.
Herbert finished in a tie for seventh at -11, nine shots behind winner Min Woo Lee (-20) of Western Australia.
The 27-year-old carded weekend rounds of 69 (-2) and 70 (-1) after earlier shooting 66 (-5) and 68 (-3) in the opening two rounds.
Fellow Bendigo golfer Andrew Martin finished in a tie for 54th after shooting -1 for the tournament with rounds of 70 (-1), 71 (even), 68 (-3) and 74 (+3).
Min Woo Lee finished three shots clear of runner-up Rikuya Hoshino (-17) of Japan.
Leaderboard:
Min Woo Lee, -20
Rikuya Hoshina, -17
Marc Leishman, -16
Curtis Luck, -15
Joaquin Niemann, -13
Adam Scott, -12
Meanwhile, in the NBA it was a 1-1 weekend for Dyson Daniels and his New Orleans Pelicans.
On Saturday the Pelicans defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 116-106 in an In-Season Tournament game.
On Sunday the Pelicans were beaten 105-100 by the Utah Jazz.
Daniels started in both games and had a combined 13 points, 14 rebounds, 10 assists and seven steals, which included six against the Jazz.
The Pelicans are now 9-8 with their next game a re-match with the Jazz at 1pm on Tuesday Bendigo time.
