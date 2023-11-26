Bendigo bowls: Royals firm as premiership favourites

Bendigo has affirmed its credentials as premiership favourites after their top-of-the-table clash with South Bendigo.
The Royals' 80-67 away-from-home victory sent them two games clear atop the ladder with an undefeated 6-0 record.
Both sides coaches had a day out, with Diggers coach Brad Holland handing Ian Ross his first loss of the season with a 25-11 win.
Royals coach Luke Hoskin cancelled out Holland's superb performance with a romping 28-8 victory over Garri Conforti.
All four rinks for the Royals have started the season in strong fashion, and while Brayden Byrne fell to Liam Crapper 21-18, Tim Arnold was able to pick up the slack, defeating Daryl Rowley 23-13 to ensure the points.
In the upset of the round, Eaglehawk kept its season alive with a tight win over Golden Square.
The Hawks sit with a 2-4 record following the 78-69 win as we hit the midway point of the season next week.
It was an impressive win, especially with Square welcoming promotional player and Melbourne Bowling Club coach Bryce Young for the match.
Young was expected to get the win on his rink, but the Hawks best skipper so far in 2023-24, Tony Ellis, managed to defeat the Melbourne Premier League star 25-16.
Kym Schumacher also continued his strong form, snaring a 20-17 win over Dale Jackson.
Square gun Andrew Brown triumphed over Lachlan Bowland 20-12, but it was the only rink win of the day for Square, who now sit 3-3.
Kangaroo Flat dominated its clash with Bendigo East to win 96-50.
The big win and Square's loss confirm Flat as the big improvers this season, and they'll be an extremely dangerous side come the second half of the campaign.
They sit 19 points clear of Square in fourth, having won four of their last five.
The Magpies could only find traction on Paul Vlaeminck's rink, who defeated Barry Anset 21-14.
Elsewhere, Flat ran riot, winning 23-9, 25-9 and 34-11.
Bradley Marron led the charge in the 34-11 beating of Aaron Tomkins.
The Flat recruit now heads the player leaderboard after Ross suffered his first defeat of the season.
Marron currently has a 5-1 record.
The big test comes next week for Flat, who welcome a rejuvenated Moama.
While it's all positive for Flat, the weekend couldn't have gone any worse for the Magpies.
Last year's grand finalists were also vanquished on Friday night by Moama in a round five catchup game.
Pre-season favourites Moama have bounced back and hit the form many expected them to be in from the start of the season.
After an 0-2 start, the Steamers are on a four-game winning streak and now sit second, having defeated the Magpies on Friday night and lowly Inglewood on Saturday.
The Steamers trounced the Woodies 95-44 but faced sterner opposition the night before, only beating the Magpies by eight shots.
Alex Marshall won his rink in both games and is now the only skipper in the competition not to lose a match this season.
Marshall has won all four of his games.
RESULTS ROUND SIX:
PREMIER LEAGUE:
Moama 95 def Inglewood 44
Cameron Keenan 17 def Lindsay Kelly 16, Alex Marshall 18 def Geoffrey Wilson 11, Kevin Anderson 28 def Robert Day 8, Travis Kelly 32 def Ian Chamberlain 9
South Bendigo 67 It Bendigo 80
Daryl Rowley 13 It Timothy Arnold 23, Garry Conforti 8 It Luke Hoskin 28, Liam Crapper 21 def Brayden Byrne 18, Brad Holland 25 def Ian Ross 11
Golden Square 69 It Eaglehawk 78
Bryce Young 16 It Tony Ellis 25, Andrew Brown 20 def Lachlan Bowland 12, Dale Jackson 17 It Kym Schumacher 20, Thomas Lester 16 It Simon Carter 21
Bendigo East 50 It Kangaroo Flat 96
James McGillivray 9 It Gregory Podesta 23, Darren Burgess 9 It Malcolm McLean 25, Paul Vlaeminck 21 def Barry Anset 14, Aaron Tomkins 11 It Bradley Marron 34
DIVISION 1:
Marong 105 def North Bendigo 62, Castlemaine 99 def White Hills 69, Eaglehawk 73 It Strathfieldsaye 84, Kangaroo Flat 73 def Bendigo East 62
DIVISION 2:
Harcourt 85 def Marong 57, South Bendigo 74 def Bendigo 67, Golden square 77 def Strathfieldsaye 70, Bendigo East 78 def Kangaroo Flat 65
DIVISION 3:
Castlemaine 82 def Heathcote 68, Bendigo 75 def South Bendigo 74, Eaglehawk 97 def Golden Square 61, Kangaroo Flat 82 def Serpentine 62
DIVISION 4:
Bendigo 67 It Woodbury 74, White Hills 70 It Dingee 76, Marong 70 def Harcourt 66, Calivil 109 def Bendigo East 38
DIVISION 5:
Woodbury 75 def North Bendigo 74, Bridgewater 79 def South Bendigo 63, Strathfieldsaye 113 def White Hills 47, Campbell's Creek 71 It Kangaroo Flat 73
DIVISION 6:
Heathcote 69 def Marong 41, Golden Square 51 def Inglewood 50, Castlemaine 78 def Eaglehawk 35, Kangaroo Flat 76 def Bendigo East 48
DIVISION 7:
Bendigo East 33 It South Bendigo 37, Kangaroo Flat 43 def Strathfieldsaye Maroon 27, Strathfieldsaye Blue 26 It Golden Square 40, Bridgewater 27 It Harcourt Blue 47, Harcourt Gold FT Campbell's Creek
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.